How Rich is Supermodel Gisele Bündchen?

Kevin Dietsch / UPI / Shutterstock.com

With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, it’s no surprise that ageless quarterback Tom Brady is in the news — which means his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is also making headlines. In this case, however, the news isn’t happy: Brady and Bündchen have reportedly filed for divorce after the couple came to loggerheads over Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after previously announcing his retirement.

See: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With an estimated net worth of about $400 million, Bündchen should make out okay regardless of how the couple’s assets are divvied up. The 42-year-old native of Horizontina, Brazil, was already wealthy before she even met Brady, having been the top-paid model in the world for 15 years before Kendall Jenner took over the title in 2017.

In fact, Bündchen is much wealthier than Brady, 45, whose net worth is estimated at about $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The couple wed in 2009 and became one of the entertainment/sports world’s true power couples. But the marriage turned sour earlier this year when Brady decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season after having announced his retirement in February.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

As CNN reported, Bündchen told Elle magazine in a recent interview that she had “concerns” about her husband returning to the NFL after initially retiring. The two have been living separately in recent months. They have three children together: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Lake.

Here’s a look at Gisele Bündchen’s wealth and career.

Birthdate: July 20, 1980.

Net worth (estimated): $400 million.

Sources of income: Modeling, endorsements.

Gisele Bündchen’s Estimated Net Worth: $400 Million

Bündchen built up a net worth of $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) not only by being the highest-paid model in the world for many years, but also by earning income from more than 20 fashion and personal care brands she endorses. She also has her own line of fashion products, is a Goodwill Ambassador, and owns real estate in multiple countries.

Gisele Bündchen’s Modeling Career

Gisele Bündchen began modeling at 14. She found success beginning in the late 1990s and got a huge break in 2000 when she landed a gig as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. By the time she stopped modeling for the lingerie company in 2007, Victoria’s Secret was paying Bündchen $5 million a year.

Her earnings as a model have often dwarfed those of other top models. In 2007, Bündchen earned more than three times what the second-highest paid model, Kate Moss, made that same year. During the 2010s Bündchen made more than five times the amount earned by other supermodels such as Cara Delevingne and Adriana Lima.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Bündchen has earned roughly $500 million from her modeling and endorsement career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her final runway walk was during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2015.

Gisele Bündchen’s Endorsements

Giselle Bündchen’s list of endorsements includes deals with Chanel, Louis Vuitton, H&M, Caroline Herrera and Pantene. She also has lent her name to numerous brands, Money Inc. reported, including her own line of sandals with Grenadene and the Brazilian version of Victoria’s Secret, called Hope.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

In addition, Bündchen has her own line of beauty products with Sejaa Pure Skincare. Her products have produced an estimated $1 billion in annual sales. She also has signed contracts for endorsement deals with Calvin Klein.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You