What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements.

He also has quite an eye-popping net worth.

Brady, who led the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons with the team and added one with the Buccaneers after the 2020 campaign, has a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

And although that’s quite an impressive number, Brady’s net worth is less than that of his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The net worth of the supermodel turned entrepreneur is $400 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Brady’s longevity as an NFL quarterback is rare. According to Statista.com, the average NFL quarterback’s career is just 4.44 years.That doesn’t mean Brady is slowing down, however. After moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020, he led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in the regular season, then to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. It was the seventh title for Brady, following six with New England. The Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV came at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. — the Bucs’ home stadium.

In his stellar career with the Patriots, he led the team to a record nine Super Bowl appearances. Brady has earned $230 million in salary and another $100 million in endorsements, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His history of endorsements includes Under Armour, UGG, Tag Heuer and Aston Martin. In 2021, the Buccaneers will pay him $27.5 million.

As a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2000, Brady earned $231,500 in his rookie season. In his second season, he replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl upset over the St. Louis Rams. In August 2002, he signed a four-year extension worth nearly $30 million. His numbers have only gone up from there.

When Brady finally does retire — he’s said many times he could play until at least age 45 — he will leave the NFL as the holder of most major statistical quarterback records. A three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Brady is the all-time leader in pass attempts (10,598) and touchdown passes (581). His 6,778 pass completions are No. 2 on the list (Drew Brees, 7,142) as are his 79,204 yards passing (Brees, 80,358). Brees retired following the 2020 season.

Brady also has the most-ever games started with 299 and playoff games with 45.

