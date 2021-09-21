How Rich Is J.K. Simmons?

For years, J.K. Simmons, 66, was often thought of as that bald actor who was in everything, but over the last few years, people are remembering the name along with the face. After sweeping Best Supporting Actor awards at the major award shows for his role in “Whiplash” in 2014 and churning out one high-profile project after another, Simmons has morphed into a force to be reckoned with. With “Venom 2: There Will Be Carnage” coming out on Sept. 24, there’s a good chance fans will catch more of him as J. Jonah Jameson.

Simmons is a prolific presence in film, TV and theater. His impressive resume of acting credits has earned him a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Simmons has appeared in a recurring role or as a regular in TV hits including “Law & Order,” “Oz,” TNT’s “The Closer” and the Starz series” Counterpart.” His film work includes Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, “Juno” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

He also has lent his voice talents to many notable animated characters, including Yellow Peanut in the “M&M’s: The Lost Formulas” video game and Mayor Lionheart in “Zootopia.”

Early life and Career

Jonathan Kimble Simmons was born in Gross Pointe, Mich., on Jan. 9, 1955, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His family relocated to Ohio when he was 10. He had a keen interest in drama, music and sports. His family relocated again, this time to Missoula, Mont., when he was 18. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in music. His acting bug led him to move to Washington to join the Seattle Repertory Theater, which eventually sent him on his way to Broadway.

Small roles in TV and film trickled in, with him getting parts in “All My Children,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “ER” and “The West Wing.” His big break came when he won the role of a neo-Nazi in the prison drama “Oz.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Simmons has been married to Michelle Schumacher since 1996, and they have two children, according to IMDb. Their primary residence appears to be a home in Studio City that he purchased in 2009 for $2.5 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

In 2019, he spent $6 million on an apartment in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Simmons is known for flipping properties for a nice profit. In 2003, he purchased a 4,190 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.45 million and sold it for $1,585 in 2009. In 2016, he bought a 8,763-square-foot home in Del Mar, Calif., for $3.94 million and quickly listed it for sale at $4.495 million, The L.A. Times reported.

Rumor has it that Simmons has reprised his role of J. Jonah Jameson — which version is anyone’s guess — in “Venom 2,” which opens this weekend, but he has many projects lined up, including a possible role in the new “Batgirl” film scheduled for release in 2022.

