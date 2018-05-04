How Rich is Justin Timberlake?

Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock / Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake has made his mark in the music and motion picture industry, first as a member of the acclaimed boy band *NSync, and then as a successful solo artist, songwriter, record producer and actor. His current net worth is estimated to be $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

See: 25 Singers Who Left Their Bands and Still Rake In Cash

Find: 30 Celebrities Making Serious Dough in the Food Industry

Early Career

The Tennessee-born Timberlake’s career took off with a performance on Star Search at the tender age of 11. Not long after, he joined the cast of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in 1993, where he sang and danced alongside the likes of future stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

After “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” was canceled, JT and former cast member JC Chasez joined the boy band *NSync, along with Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. *NSync went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all time, selling more than 30 million copies of their first three albums, *”NSync,” “No Strings Attached” and “Celebrity.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 2000, the group brought in $267 million in U.S. album sales and revenues from their “No Strings Attached” tour, making them the year’s biggest music stars, according to the VH1/Money Rock Star Index. The members of *NSync went their separate ways in 2002, only to reunite to celebrate the unveiling of their star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in April of 2018.

Solo Music & Tours

Timberlake released his first solo album, Justified, in 2002, shortly after *NSync disbanded. It sold seven million copies, earning Timberlake $10 million. Following was his 2007 sophomore effort, “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” which sold 10 million copies and earned $15 million. In 2013, “The 20/20 Experience” was released, with the two-part smash hit selling a combined three million copies and garnering nearly $3.9 million. 2018 brought Timberlake’s latest, “Man of the Woods,” his fifth consecutive album to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Academy of America.

Since breaking out on his own, JT has embarked on a number of tours. In 2003, he teamed up with Christina Aguilera for the “Justified and Stripped Tour,” which earned $45 million in ticket sales. His 2007 “FutureSex/LoveShow” tour was even more successful, bringing in a total of $127.8 million.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 2009, the superstar earned approximately $20 million from a tour partnership with rap star Jay-Z, and in 2013, total ticket sales reached $69.8 million for the duo’s co-branded “Legends of the Summer Stadium” tour. His 2013-2014 solo tour, “The 20/20 Experience,” earned a total of $231.7 million in ticket sales. In 2018, the “Man of the Woods” tour grossed over $226.3 million, according to Billboard.

Awards & Accolades

Timberlake has received dozens of music-industry honors, including MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. His work on “Saturday Night Live” has earned him four Emmys.

The multitalented star also moonlights as an actor, gracing the screen in a number of blockbusters. Top-grossing films include “The Social Network,” “Bad Teacher” and “Yogi Bear,” which each earned over $200 million and contributed to the more than $1 billion garnered in box office revenue worldwide.

Business Ventures

On top of ruling the music world, JT has a long history as an entrepreneur, investing in ventures ranging from flavored water company, Bai, to New York City restaurant, Southern Hospitality. In 2005, Timberlake founded the clothing company WilliamRast with his best friend, Trace Ayala. He launched 901 Tequila in 2009 with business partner Kevin Ruder, since rebranded to Sauza 901. Timberlake was also one of the investors who joined together to purchase the social network MySpace for $35 million in 2011.

See: How Rich is Nick Jonas?

Find: How Rich Is Zayn Malik?

Personal Life

In October of 2012, Justin Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel, in a lavish Italian ceremony. Prior to tying the knot, the couple had been dating on and off since 2007. Their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, was born on April 11, 2015.