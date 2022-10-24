How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?

Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. in Hollywood on Monday morning, and he was declared dead at the scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Variety reported that he may have had “some sort of medical emergency” that led to the crash.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Jordan’s net worth was $2.5 million. Most recently, Jordan had been playing a recurring role as a baker on the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” appearing in all five episodes of the most recent season. He was, perhaps, best known for his role as Karen’s socialite frenemy Beverley Leslie on the long-running sitcom “Will & Grace.” He earned an Emmy for the role in 2006.

In 2020, Jordan touched even more hearts and gained a new audience on Instagram when he launched an account sharing offbeat, humorous videos. He had 5.8 million followers.

Jordan’s filmography is extensive and runs the gamut of five decades of television shows and films, ranging from parts on classic shows like “The Fall Guy,” “Night Court,” “Newhart,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal” to a role in the campy made-for-TV movie “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” in 2018.

His talents extended beyond film and TV to the stage, as well. He earned critical acclaim for the off-Broadway play “Hysterical Blindness,” which he wrote, directed and starred in during the early ’90s.

