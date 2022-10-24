Advertiser Disclosure
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?

By Dawn Allcot

Mandatory Credit: Photo by BONNIE CASH/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12919137i)Actor Leslie Jordan arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, USA, 30 April 2022.
BONNIE CASH/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / BONNIE CASH/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St. in Hollywood on Monday morning, and he was declared dead at the scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Variety reported that he may have had “some sort of medical emergency” that led to the crash.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Jordan’s net worth was $2.5 million. Most recently, Jordan had been playing a recurring role as a baker on the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” appearing in all five episodes of the most recent season. He was, perhaps, best known for his role as Karen’s socialite frenemy Beverley Leslie on the long-running sitcom “Will & Grace.” He earned an Emmy for the role in 2006.

In 2020, Jordan touched even more hearts and gained a new audience on Instagram when he launched an account sharing offbeat, humorous videos. He had 5.8 million followers.

Jordan’s filmography is extensive and runs the gamut of five decades of television shows and films, ranging from parts on classic shows like “The Fall Guy,” “Night Court,” “Newhart,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal” to a role in the campy made-for-TV movie “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” in 2018.

His talents extended beyond film and TV to the stage, as well. He earned critical acclaim for the off-Broadway play “Hysterical Blindness,” which he wrote, directed and starred in during the early ’90s.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
