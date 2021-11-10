How Much Is Paul Rudd Worth?

Paul Rudd’s net worth may not compare to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) costars Robert Downey Jr., who is worth $300 million, or Chris Hemsworth, worth $130 million. However, the multifaceted actor, who played Ant-Man in the comic book-inspired film by the same name, its sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” is listed as one of the 12 wealthiest Marvel stars.

Rudd is set to reprise his role as Ant-Man/Scott Lang in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” slated for release in the summer of 2023. He also voiced an alternate universe Scott Lang in the Disney+ original animated series “What If…?”

Net Worth as He’s Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

No one was more surprised by People’s 2021 “Sexiest Man Alive” than Paul Rudd himself. “This is not false humility,” he told the publication. “There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Things that are not in question, however, are his talent and versatility as an actor, and his lengthy and prestigious film and television career which, across four decades, has led to a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Film and Television Career

Although Rudd has an impressive filmography dating back to the early ’90s, he earned $40 million of his net worth between 2018 and 2019 alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He received $300,000 for his first appearance as Ant-Man, but as the character’s popularity grew, so did Rudd’s paychecks. He ultimately wound up making $1.5 million thanks to royalties from the first, according to The Richest, and then commanded a hefty $8 million for his role in the highest grossing superhero movie of all time “Avengers: Endgame,” Forbes estimated.

But, even with his massive success in the role, Rudd is in no danger of being typecast as the pint-size superhero Ant-Man. Rudd plays Mr. Grooberson in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a role for which he reportedly received $2 million, according to ShowBizGalore. In 2015, the versatile actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans likely recognize Rudd from a number of film and television roles over the years, including as Phoebe’s boyfriend, Mike Hannigan, on the long-running TV show “Friends.” He also appeared in several movies, including “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” “The Object of My Affection” and “The Cider House Rules.”

He’s also teamed up with filmmaker Judd Apatow for a number of well-known comedies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” opposite Will Ferrell.

In addition to his film credits, Rudd has appeared in Broadway productions, worked as a voice actor in a wide range of animated pictures and held executive producer titles. Most recently, in addition to the filming of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” alongside original star Bill Murray, Rudd was the executive producer and lead actor in the 2019 Netflix original series “Living with Yourself.”

