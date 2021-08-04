Rihanna’s Net Worth Exceeds $1 Billion As She Becomes Wealthiest Female Musician

Rihanna Songs and Albums

Rihanna's first album, 2005's "Music of the Sun" catapulted her to stardom. Released by Def Jam Records, the album remained on the charts for 35 weeks, according to Billboard. The following year, she released her sophomore album "A Girl Like Me," which sold 3 million copies and resulted in a $4 million payday.

She kept the momentum going by releasing "Good Girl Gone Bad" in 2007, which sold 7 million copies and earned her $15 million. RiRi released her fourth album "Rated R" in 2009, which sold 3 million copies and added another $5.5 million to her net worth.

By 2010, Rihanna music had become mainstream and the singer was receiving $410,000 per show for her "Last Girl on Earth" tour. She also released "Loud," which sold 5.7 million copies and earned her $12 million. Her next hit album "Talk That Talk" debuted in 2011 and sold 5.5 million copies, earning her $10.5 million.

Rihanna released her "Unapologetic" album in 2012, which sold 4 million copies and earned her $6.3 million. By this point she was making $800,000 per performance. Some of the best-selling Rihanna songs of all time include "Love the Way You Lie" -- performed with Eminem -- "We Found Love" -- featuring Calvin Harris -- and "Disturbia."

In 2014, she left Def Jam Records to move to the record label of long-time friend and mentor Jay Z, Roc Nation. She released her first album "Anti" with the new label in January 2016, initially making it only available to stream on Tidal. Sales totaled less than 1,000 during its first week, but the album soon reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes and went platinum.

