What Is Robert De Niro’s Net Worth?

taniavolobueva / Shutterstock.com

Robert De Niro is a legend in Hollywood. Let’s take a look at the actor’s career, business empire and net worth:

Birthdate: Aug. 17, 1943 in New York City

Net worth: $500 million

Sources of income: Acting, Nobu Hospitality, Tribeca Grill

Career highlights: Oscar winner for best supporting actor and best actor

Robert De Niro Net Worth: $500 Million

Robert De Niro has amassed a net worth of $500 million over the course of his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth stems not just from his acting but also his production and hospitality businesses.

De Niro’s Nobu Hospitality

In addition to the money he has earned from acting, De Niro co-founded the original Nobu restaurant in 1994. Today, he and co-founders Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and Meir Teper own more than three dozen Nobu restaurants and eight luxury hotels.

The story behind their Nobu Hospitality company began when De Niro went into Matsuhisa’s restaurant in Los Angeles. He was so impressed that he told the chef, “If you ever want to open a restaurant in New York, let me know.” De Niro also co-owns the Tribeca Grill in New York.

De Niro’s Tribeca Film Empire

De Niro founded Tribeca Enterprises in 2003 with producer Jane Rosenthal and investor Craig Hatkoff. The company consists of a network of businesses, including the:

More From Your Money

Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival International

Tribeca Cinemas

Tribeca Film, a distribution initiative

Related: 15 Celebrities Making Serious Dough in the Food Industry

Robert De Niro’s Lucrative Acting Career

Robert De Niro was born on Aug. 17, 1943, in New York City. He married Diahnne Abbot in 1976, and they divorced in 1988. They have two children together. He then went on to marry Grace Hightower in 1997; they also have two children.

De Niro’s first film role was in “The Wedding Party,” when he was 20 years old. But his acting career can be traced back to as early as 1953, when he played the part of the Cowardly Lion in a stage production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

De Niro is best known for roles in “The Godfather: Part II,” “Raging Bull,” “Taxi Driver,” “The Deer Hunter” and many other films. He also directed “The Good Shepherd” and “A Bronx Tale.”

More Top Actors: The Highest-Grossing Actors of All Time

Here are some of the major awards De Niro has received during his career:

Academy Award: Best Supporting Actor, “ The Godfather: Part II ” (1974) Academy Award: Best Actor, “Raging Bull” (1980) AFI Lifetime Achievement Award (2003) Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award (2010)



More From GOBankingRates

More From Your Money

Last updated: April 19, 2021