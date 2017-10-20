How Rich is Snoop Dogg As He Prepares for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock / Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock

The human embodiment of 1990s West Coast gangster rap, Snoop Dogg’s swagger and over-the-top persona are as instantly recognizable as his music.

See: What is Fetty Wap’s Net Worth?

Find: How Much Is Awkwafina Worth?

Even as his album sales pale in comparison to his glory days in the ’90s, the larger-than-life rapper once known as Snoop Doggy Dogg remains relevant — and routinely pulls in eight figures per year thanks to his lucrative touring schedule, endorsement contracts and the sheer brand power of his image and personality.

Snoop Dogg Net Worth: $150 million

Now 50, Snoop Dogg continues to evolve entertain, and rake in millions of dollars a year. The gangsta-rapper-turned-reggae-philosopher is scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show alongside fellow hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Album Sales

Snoop Dogg has sold 35 million albums worldwide, over 23 million of which were purchased in the United States. Eleven Snoop Dogg songs have become top 10 hits.

Of his 18 studio albums, none has eclipsed his debut, “Doggystyle,” which sold 10 million copies and peaked at No. 1 when it was released in 1993. The rising superstar then produced two more No. 1 albums: 1996’s “Doggfather” and 1998’s “Da Game is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told,” which sold 7.5 million and 9 million copies, respectively. His next five albums, which he released over the ensuing 10 years, sold at least 1.5 million copies each, but Snoop Dogg has not reached the No. 1 spot since 1998.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Snoop’s album sales began to cool in 2009 when “Malice in Wonderland” sold just 750,000 copies. 2011’s “Doggumentary” sold a mere 60,000 copies and 2013’s “Reincarnated” sold 110,000 copies. In 2015, Snoop’s album sales took a turn for the positive again when “Bush” sold a quarter-million copies. His most recent release was 2021’s “From tha Streets 2 tha Suites.”

Snoop Dogg Song Release Date Total Gross (or another financial figure) Drop it Like it’s Hot (No. 1) 12/11/2004 30 weeks on the charts I Wanna Love You (No. 1) 12/2/2006 29 weeks on the charts California Gurls (No. 1) 6/19/2010 27 weeks on the charts Buttons (No. 3) 9/23/2006 30 weeks on the charts Holidae In (No. 3) 11/8/2003 21 weeks on the charts Wiggle (No. 5) 6/21/2014 21 weeks on the charts Beautiful (No. 6) 4/26/2003 20 weeks on the charts

Concert Tours

Snoop stays relevant, in part, by maintaining a relentless touring schedule. He played 70 shows between June 2013 and June 2014 alone. In March 2017, he announced the launch of his Mt. Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour, which featured acts like Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman and Cypress Hill. What was scheduled to be a two-day Snoop Dogg concert festival quickly ballooned into a 16-city tour across North America, thanks in large part to Snoop’s ongoing status as one of hip-hop’s most prominent legal pot advocates.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Discover: J.Lo, Katy Perry and More: The Net Worths of the Super Bowl’s Richest Halftime Performers

Image Rebrand

Shortly before he released the aptly named “Reincarnated” album, the man the world had long known as “Snoop D-O Double G” had an epiphany that led to a rebranding of sorts. The rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. in Long Beach California, returned from a vacation to Jamaica as reggae artist “Snoop Lion.” Once a key figure in the violent and controversial Death Row records label and the deadly East Coast/West Coast rap wars of the 1990s, Snoop emerged from the island nation with a new philosophy on the power of positive music — and new dreadlocks to match.

See: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Find: How Rich is Justin Timberlake?

In recent years, Snoop Dogg has enjoyed such unconventional partnerships as a cooking collaboration with kitchen TV maven Martha Stewart on the VH1 show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” as well as consumer ventures ranging from a cannabis company coined Leafs By Snoop and a liquor line known as Indoggo Gin. In December of 2021, he filed a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” purported to be his own brand of frankfurters.

Andrew Lisa contributed to this story.

More from GOBankingRates: