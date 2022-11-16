Advertiser Disclosure
How Much Is Senator Rick Scott Worth?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Senate Republican's policy luncheon press conference, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 13 Sep 2022
©Shutterstock.com

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida recently announced he is running against Sen. Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, to take the role of Senate minority leader. In a note to fellow Republicans delivered Nov. 15, which was published by Fox News, Scott wrote: “… I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past.”

Running on the platform of challenging the status quo, and “ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused,” Scott challenged McConnell’s position and asked for the votes of Republican leaders. If McConnell wins, according to Fox News, he would be the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate.

Sen. Rick Scott’s Estimated Net Worth

The Senate majority and minority leaders currently earn $193,400 per year, which is more than the $174,000 per year salary of other senators, according to Senate.gov. But Scott is not likely to be running for the position solely for the extra cash. Hailed as the nation’s wealthiest senator by FloridaBulldog.org and other websites, Scott holds an estimated net worth of roughly $260 million according to an April 2020 report by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Scott’s net worth to be between $166 and $355 million, based on recent financial disclosures.

Scott earned most of his wealth from founding the healthcare company Columbia Hospital Organization with financier Richard Rainwater, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The company merged with Hospital Corporation of America to become the largest for-profit healthcare company in the U.S., with Scott at the helm as CEO.

In 2000, following a 1997 investigation, Columbia/HCA pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and paid $1.7 billion in fines. Scott resigned from his position, but maintained $300 million in company stock, received a $5.1 million severance package, and kept a 5-year consulting retainer worth $950,000 per year, Celebrity Net Worth detailed.

In 2021, Scott had an opportunity to bolster his bank account further when he sold his stakes in Valterra Product Holdings LLC — a North American provider of parts and services for the RV industry — to the Swedish-based Dometic Group AB. Scott and his wife, Ann, both sold their shares, according to FloridaBulldog.org, worth a combined $15 million to $75 million, based on financial disclosures.

