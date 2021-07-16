The Highest-Paid Players in the NBA Finals: Giannis vs. Everyone Else

When Saturday, July 17 is in the books, the world will know who broke the stalemate between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, who are now locked in a 2-2 series tie in what is shaping up to be an NBA Championship for the ages.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for signing the biggest contract extension in NBA history, but he’s far from the only highly paid star on the court.

Here’s a look at the five starters on each team and how their salaries measure up to Antetokounmpo — and to each other.