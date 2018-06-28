Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and 14 More of the Highest-Paid Tennis Players, Ranked

One of the most hotly anticipated U.S. Opens in recent memory runs from Aug. 24-Sept. 12 -- and it's shaping up to be one for the ages. Novak Djokovic is looking to make history twice by winning a record-breaking 21st major title and joining just six other players in history in conquering the elusive Grand Slam.

Find Out: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Learn More: The Richest Athletes in the World

On the women's side, high drama ensued when both of the Williams sisters pulled out of the tournament at the 11th hour due to injury.

Along the way, a whole lot of money will be made both on the court and off as the world's greatest tennis players make both their talent and their star power pay.

Here's a look at the richest active players in the world heading into a U.S. Open that tennis fans have been waiting for.