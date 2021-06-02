From Naomi Osaka to Serena Williams: The Richest Women in Sports

11. (tie) Naomi Osaka

Net worth: $25 million

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has been one of the hottest players in the sport since turning pro in 2013 — she’s currently ranked second in the world. She won the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019, just two of her combined five singles title wins.

Elite athletics take a toll on the body, but being a sports celebrity can also take a serious toll on mental health. In May of 2021, Osaka announced that she wouldn't be doing any press ahead of the French Open due to mental health concerns -- including anxiety and depression.

Shortly after her announcement, Osaka was fined $15,000 by the French Open and warned that she might be defaulted from current and future Grand Slam tournaments if she wasn't accessible to the press. In response, Osaka withdrew from the French Open.

Her departure has sparked an important discussion about the role of mental health in sports. The Grand Slam leaders vowed to make players' mental health a priority, but it's not clear when Osaka will return to the court.

"I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans," she tweeted on June 1st, 2021.