How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you’ve been saving for retirement, you’ve likely gotten used to watching your account balance steadily rise along with the stock market – that is, until the coronavirus hit. The spread of COVID-19 across the world has sent markets on a roller coaster ride. If you’ve bothered to check your retirement account balance, you’ve probably seen it on the same wild ride.

So what do you do if you can’t stomach the ups and downs? It’s not like you can simply strap in your retirement account and tell it to enjoy the ride. Or can you? Take a look at what you can do to protect your retirement account as the coronavirus impacts the market.