Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: Expert Breaks Down ‘Widow’s Scam’ and 3 Other Mistakes That Can Cost Thousands

5 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Older man looks dissatisfied while read unpleasant notification from bank stock photo
fizkes / iStock.com

There are a lot of moving parts to Social Security retirement benefits, and unless you take the time to research how they are determined and how to maximize your monthly payment, you could end up making mistakes that cost a lot of money. Factors to keep an eye on include how much you contributed to the system while working, when you claim benefits, your marital status and how much outside income you earn after filing for Social Security.

As CBS News recently reported, Social Security is an “incredibly complex system” with an operations manual that is 20,000 pages long. Within those pages you’ll find roughly 2,700 rules that can “easily trip up claimants and cost them tens of thousands of dollars in lost benefits.”

This tangled web of rules is addressed in a new book, “Social Security Horror Stories,” co-authored by Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff and personal finance writer Terry Savage.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, Kotlikoff made headlines earlier this year for his role in a study showing that waiting until you are 70 years old to claim Social Security could boost your finances by more than $182,000 — which means that not waiting could cost you more than $182,000.

In a recent conversation with CBS MoneyWatch, Kotlikoff underscored the importance of familiarizing yourself with Social Security’s various rules before filing for benefits.

“We probably have about 20% of retirees who are totally dependent on Social Security for their only source of income,” he noted. “This is a big deal. You have to take this seriously, and you have to do your homework.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

Here are four Social Security filing mistakes cited by Kotlikoff that could cost you thousands of dollars.

Falling Prey to the ‘Widow’s Scam’

This is not really a “scam” in the sense that you’re being purposely bilked out of your money. It’s more a mistake that is often made because the rules are so fuzzy.

As CBS News reported, one of the 12 types of Social Security benefits is the survivors benefit paid to widows, widowers and dependents of eligible workers. Widows and widowers can file for Social Security based on their spouse’s earnings and claim as early as age 60 rather than wait until age 62, which is normally the earliest age you can file.

The mistake people make is filing for survivor’s benefits and their own retirement benefits at the same time — even though the Social Security Administration will only pay one benefit, whichever is higher. If the survivor’s benefit is higher and you claim both at the same time, you could lose out on thousands of dollars of benefits by claiming too early.

“You go into Social Security and you say, ‘Hey, I want my 76% higher check for the next possibly 30 years,'” Kotlikoff said. “And they say, ‘No, look at our records here. You filed for both benefits, you checked off the box.'”

Not Waiting To Claim

Although you can claim retirement benefits as early as age 62, you’re almost always better off waiting at least until full retirement age (FRA) and ideally until age 70, after which there is no financial benefit to waiting. Your payment goes up for each year you hold off filing. After you reach full retirement age (either 66 or 67), your benefit rises by 8% annually for each year you wait to file.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Misunderstanding the Earnings Test

The “earnings test” refers to thresholds on outside income earned after you claim Social Security, and the rules surrounding it often cause beneficiaries to make costly mistakes.

The Social Security Administration considers you “retired” when you start receiving retirement benefits. If you are younger than full retirement age and earn more than the SSA’s yearly earnings limit, your benefits might be reduced.

The SSA counts your earnings only up to the month before you reach your FRA — not your earnings for the entire year. For 2023, the limit for recipients not reaching FRA is $21,240. Up to that amount, no benefits are withheld. The threshold will rise to $22,320 in 2024. The year you reach FRA, $1 in benefits is deducted for every $3 you earn above a different limit. In 2023, this limit is $56,520. In 2024, it will rise to $59,520.

The mistake, Kotlikoff said, involves the “adjustment of reduction factor,” or ARF, which restores those lost benefits once the claimant reaches full retirement age. 

“Know that it’s a good thing to lose money to the earnings test because for every dollar you lose to the earnings test, you get about about roughly $1.20 back in benefits,” Kotlikoff said. “But people aren’t being told that, so they mistakenly think that going back to work just makes no sense because all they’re doing is working for the government.”

Not Keeping an Eye on Overpayments

The SSA has taken considerable heat for issuing tens of billions in overpayments to Social Security beneficiaries and then sending letters demanding that the money be paid back — even if it wasn’t the recipient’s fault. This issue impacts about 1 million Social Security recipients a year.

Are You Retirement Ready?

To soften the blow from having to repay what could total thousands of dollars in overpayments, Kotlikoff advises Social Security recipients to keep careful records of their interactions with the SSA and any information they send in. Your best move is to create a my Social Security account to track your expected benefits.

“If you start seeing that you’re getting overpaid, you should set that money aside because they’re going to come back for it at some point,” Kotlikoff said.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

November 19, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 19, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Check?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Check?

November 19, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

November 18, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

November 18, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

November 18, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

November 18, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

November 17, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

November 17, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

November 17, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security Hack: How the ‘Bridge Method’ Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

Social Security

Social Security Hack: How the 'Bridge Method' Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

November 17, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

November 16, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

November 16, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

Social Security

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

November 16, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

November 16, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 15, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!