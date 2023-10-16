Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Airlines

Are You Utilizing ‘Mistake Fares’ To Find Cheaper Flights? What They Are and 3 Ways To Find Them With Ease

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Portrait of a business man traveling by plane and working on his laptop computer - business trip concepts.
andresr / Getty Images

Flight prices have been trending downward since the beginning of the year, but it’s still one of the biggest expenses when it comes to travel. According to the Bureau of Transportation, the average U.S. domestic flight was $382 in the first quarter of 2023. Luckily, there are plenty of options to save money when flying, including mistake fares.

Mistake fares are seats priced incorrectly in any airline class — either by error and/or a glitch — and if you catch them before they’re fixed, you could save hundreds of dollars, according to Explore.

In most situations, airlines will take the loss and honor the ticket, but it’s not a guarantee.

The Department of Labor allows airlines to deny the validity of mistake fares. According to Explore, between 10% and 20% of tickets booked with mistake fare prices are canceled. Explore suggested waiting at least two weeks to see if your ticket is canceled — or you can confirm with the airline directly that they’ll honor the ticket. Another drawback is that you don’t have control over the destination.

Make Your Money Work for You

If you’re a spontaneous traveler and want to start searching for mistake fares, Explore indicated you can find them using the following methods.

Sign Up for Newsletters and Notifications

Sign up for newsletters and notifications from websites like Fly4Free, Skyscanner or Secret Flying. These websites allow you to compare cheap flights and set up price alerts to book when the price is right. You can also set up price alerts for specific routes on Google Flights and Kayak.

Secret Flying specializes in mistake fares or error fares and searches through millions of flights each day. When they find one, they send you an alert to let you know a mistake fare is available.

Receive Exclusive Deals by Email

Some websites, like Going, offer memberships where you can receive exclusive membership deals. Going said mistake fares aren’t rare, but they only pop up once every four to six weeks on average. Notable mistake fares Going has sent to members include a business class ticket from Chicago to Rome for $249 and San Francisco to Buenos Aires for $233 roundtrip.

Make Your Money Work for You

Follow Flight Deal Twitter Accounts

According to Explore, you can follow accounts like @TheFlightDeal and @FareDealAlert on X, formerly Twitter, and turn on your notifications to see their newest deals. New deals drop throughout the day, so make sure you’re on the lookout. When you see a good price, make sure to book directly with the airline.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: 10 Budgeting Myths That Are Costing You Money

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey: 10 Budgeting Myths That Are Costing You Money

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

October 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Target Halloween Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Shopping

15 Best Target Halloween Items To Buy for Less Than $10

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

Shopping

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for October 2023

Shopping

Kohl's: Best Sale Items for October 2023

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won’t Tell You

Savings Advice

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won't Tell You

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

Saving Money

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: The Real Cost of Having a Baby and How You Can Keep Expenses Down

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: The Real Cost of Having a Baby and How You Can Keep Expenses Down

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023

Saving Money

10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Wedding Etiquette: How Much To Give (and Spend)

Saving Money

Wedding Etiquette: How Much To Give (and Spend)

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You’re 100

Savings Advice

100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: 9 Best Incentives on New Vehicles in October

Saving Money

New Car Market: 9 Best Incentives on New Vehicles in October

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Home Office Purchases That Are a Waste of Money

Savings Advice

10 Home Office Purchases That Are a Waste of Money

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!