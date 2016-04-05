40 Ways To Improve Your Money Skills for Financial Literacy Month

Finances can be deceptively tricky to manage. They’re like part of a juggling act, where your mortgage, car payment, school loans, credit cards and other monthly expenses are all up in the air at the same time — and if one or two hit the ground, it sets the rest off balance.

With 57.4% of Americans having less than $1,000 in savings, and 37.5% living paycheck-to-paycheck, most people don’t know how to be financially prepared. And some people don’t understand how their money works at all.

Not having enough financial education — or not knowing how to apply a financial education — is a problem that can lead to people making a lot of uninformed money decisions. This can perpetuate a cycle of financial irresponsibility, and that’s why financial literacy is so important.

What Is Financial Literacy?

Financial literacy is all about getting educated on money and learning new ways to take control of your personal finances in every area of life. It’s not just about everyday budgeting, but about long-term goals and planning for the future.

According to a 2020 survey by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, 57% of Americans would grade themselves an A or B on their knowledge of personal finance — but they’re open to learning more. In the same study, 78% agreed that they could stand to benefit from additional advice and answers to their everyday financial questions.

With help from the biggest personal finance experts, blogs, apps and publications out there today, this is your guide to improving your financial literacy. With Financial Literacy Month upon us this April, now is the time to sharpen the saw. Whether you don’t know anything about personal finance, or just feel like you could always widen your knowledge, here are the best tools to help you with money management in your day-to-day life.

Best Finance and Budgeting Apps

1. Acorns

The acorns in this mobile investment app are pieces of spare change that can sprout into fruitful finances. Use it to link your debit or credit card; Acorns will round each transaction you make up to the next dollar amount and deposit the change into your index fund of choice. Acorns will even automatically balance and manage your portfolio for you.

2. Buxfer

If you share finances with anyone — like your husband, wife or roommate — Buxfer could be just what you need. The Buxfer app allows you to manage an entire group’s finances and even has an IOU view, so you can make sure your slacker brother is paying his half of the rent every month. The app also syncs all of your household accounts into one, so you can see where your money is going, reduce unwanted spending and start saving for the future.

3. CNBC

Ignorance means being broke, not blissful, when you’re not informed of the latest business and financial news. Downloading the CNBC app for iOS or Android means quick access to breaking finance info, streaming programming, interactive stock market watch lists and more.

4. Digit

The Digit app is a free tool that tracks all of your spending habits, from deposits and withdrawals to bills and purchases. Then, depending on how much you spend, Digit withdraws a certain amount of money from your checking account and deposits that amount into your Digit savings account. Plus, you can manage Digit using text messages. So, if you need any money back that Digit has saved for you, just send it a text and it will be back in your account in no time. Otherwise, enjoy having your savings on autopilot, and start building your emergency fund.

5. Mint

The Mint app offers easy and convenient and free organization of your bank accounts, credit cards and other finances, allowing you to track your net worth and monthly spending over time. The app also alerts you when bill payments are due, unusual spending occurs or you’re in danger of exceeding your budget.

6. Pocketsmith

Where most budgeting apps show you where your finances have been, Pocketsmith gives you a projected look into the future of where your finances will be. This unique app shows a beautiful calendar view, listing how much you’ll have each day after spending and bills. This way, you’ll know, for example, how much money you’ll have for holiday gifts and parties in December. Pocketsmith offers three tiers of their services ranging from completely free to $19.95 per month if you wish to see what your finances will look like as far as 30 years in the future.

7. RetailMeNot

Never pay full price for anything ever again with mobile access to thousands of searchable promo codes, discounts and coupons — you can also check out which deals are currently trending and bookmark your favored retail locations through RetailMeNot.com.

8. Yahoo! Finance

Beat the market and feel like you’re standing on the Wall Street trading floor with the Yahoo! Finance app. The app tracks, follows and updates your stocks to build your investing savvy. Build a list of your top picks, sync them up and follow minute-by-minute updates on the performance of your portfolio. Access to investment and trading news is just as quick.

9. You Need a Budget (YNAB)

If you’re a big fan of spreadsheets and ready to buckle down and start paying off debts and building savings accounts up, YNAB is for you. This budgeting app ensures you budget with the money you have, giving every dollar a job, so you know what you’re working with without over-spending. Although this is the priciest of most finance apps, YNAB will really kick-start your financial literacy and transform your finances. If you just want to test the waters before diving in, YNAB offers a free 34-day trial.

Best Personal Finance Blogs

10. Budgets Are Sexy

Budgeting helps save money, saving money is the ultimate confidence builder and confidence is sexy — that’s the plot behind J. Money’s Budgets Are Sexy blog. Via the blog, you can find the best way to budget your money, using templates, experimentation and recommendations for the best books, apps and sites to achieve it.

11. Get Rich Slowly

Get Rich Slowly, founded by J.D. Roth, covers everything from credit cards to career and education advice. Through his own smart money moves, Roth reached early retirement and he uses his Get Rich Slowly blog to offer practical personal finance advice for everyone on everything — not get-rich-quick schemes. The focus of this blog is on small steps to better financial health, and literacy, so that you can better your financial future.

12. The Krazy Coupon Lady

The Krazy Coupon Lady is a name most everyone knows now. Heather Wheeler and Joanie Demer, two stay-at-home moms, founded the site after they became avid couponers. They now show the world not just how to clip coupons, but how to find easy deals to save money. Wheeler and Demer also authored the book “Pick Another Checkout Lane, Honey.”

13. Money Saving Mom

Crystal Paine, known as the “Money Saving Mom,” gives advice to busy moms and dads looking to build their family’s household budget and reduce expenses. Visit her blog for coupons and deals for groceries, low-cost recipes and money management ideas. In addition to MoneySavingMom.com, Paine has also written multiple books, including “Say Goodbye to Survival Mode.”

14. Mr. Money Mustache

The famous Mr. Money Mustache motto is “Financial Freedom Through Badassity,” and it’s a combo of frugal living and smart investing that allowed this financial expert to retire as soon as his 30s. MMM started his blog to share some of his savings secrets and encourage people to abandon conventional financial advice — an “exploding volcano of wastefulness” — and create financial leverage by cutting their expenses in half.

15. The Penny Hoarder

Kyle Taylor started The Penny Hoarder in 2010 to blog about the many strange ways he made extra money. Today, the blog has been dubbed the #1 fastest-growing private media company by the INC. 5000, with 12-17 million readers per month and 6.9 million Facebook fans. From budgeting to working from home to couponing — The Penny Hoarder has it all.

16. PT Money

The PT in PT Money stands for Philip Taylor, famous as the founder of FinCon. A financial expert who started his blog to share his experiences successfully managing his money, Taylor’s focus is to help others do the same through a blend of earning, spending and saving, and eventually, reaching a level of fiscal freedom.

17. WiseBread

Personal finance with a frugal twist is what you’ll find on the pages of WiseBread, a community of bloggers who make it possible for you to “live large on a small budget.” With money-saving topics on going green, DIY projects, budget building, career advising, finding the right credit cards, coupons and tech, among others, Wise Bread leaves no financial topic uncovered.

Best Personal Finance Journalists

18. Jean Chatzky

Because she came into the world of personal finance as a journalist, not as a financier, Jean Chatzky asked questions, got answers and gained firsthand her own expert sense of financial literacy that she now works to impart on others. One of personal finance’s most recognized faces on TV, the web and in print, Chatzy’s bibliography includes “Women With Money,” “Money Rules: The Simple Path to Lifelong Security,” “Money 911,” “Make Money, Not Excuses” and more.

19. Sharon Epperson

CNBC’s senior personal finance correspondent is Sharon Epperson, who lends her expertise across the airwaves in a spectrum of personal finance topics and advice, like making the right savings and investments, handling different kinds of debt and the right and wrong ways to manage your retirement funding. You can also find Epperson in print with her best-selling book, “The Big Payoff: 8 Steps Couples Can Take to Make the Most of Their Money — and Live Richly Ever After.”

20. Emma Johnson

Single working mothers have a financial champion in Emma Johnson. Author and founder of the Wealthy Single Mommy blog, Johnson meshes financial advice with her own personal experiences in a witty, honest manner that tackles the money issues many moms are facing today. Johnson is also the No. 1 best-selling author of “The Kickass Single Mom,” and has been featured on a host of financial news programs on TV and across the web. She also has her own podcast, “Like a Mother,” which was named by U.S. News as a ‘Top Personal Finance Podcast.’

21. Kathy Kristof

Earning credit card rewards, handling debt and taxes, investing your earnings and finding new ways to grow your savings: These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to content covered by Kiplinger and CBS MoneyWatch journalist Kathy Kristof. An author who takes financial literacy to heart, some of Kristof’s published works include “Investing 101” and “Taming the Tuition Tiger.” Plus, Kristof is the founder, editor and CEO of her own website SideHusl.

22. Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman wears many hats: He’s an economist, professor at Princeton University, a New York Times columnist and much more. He’s the author and editor of over 23 published books, including “End This Depression Now!” which focuses on the past and current states of the economy. Krugman also won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008 and has written for many other publications like Slate and Newsweek.

23. Kimberly Palmer

As the former senior editor for U.S. News Money and current personal finance expert at NerdWallet, Kimberly Palmer’s strengths lie in her ability to help consumers make sound financial decisions with confidence. Palmer is also the author of three critically acclaimed books. Get started with her top-rated book, “The Economy of You,” which is a tome that takes a financially introspective approach to discovering the reader’s inner entrepreneur.

24. Andrew Ross Sorkin

Probably one of the most prominent financial journalists today, Andrew Ross Sorkin is an author, writer for The New York Times and co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Sorkin’s book, “Too Big to Fail,” is a behind-the-scenes look at Wall Street, the banking crisis and the world’s economy. He’s well-known for his award-winning reporting for The New York Times and for being the founder of DealBook, a daily financial report about making deals on Wall Street.

25. Michelle Singletary

Michelle Singletary is the author of the personal-finance column, “The Color of Money” — a nationally syndicated column by The Washington Post that features the author’s no-nonsense financial advice. In 2019, Singletary received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Society of Professional Journalists Washington, D.C., Pro Chapter. In 2020, the Washington Post graced her with the Eugene Meyer Award, its most esteemed award for journalistic excellence. In addition to her journalistic accomplishments, Singletary is also the author of four books, including her newest (scheduled for release in May 2021) “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits.”

Best Financial Podcasts and Radio Shows

26. BiggerPockets Podcast

You’ll need some deeper pockets to fit all the cash you’ll save by listening to Brandon Turner and David Greene, co-hosts of the “BiggerPockets Podcast.” If real estate investing is your game, this is a must-listen show, with advice on renting, buying, selling, flipping, renovating, negotiating and making some money in the process.

27. The Clark Howard Show

Clark Howard has consumers in his corner. Between his website, blog and radio show “The Clark Howard Podcast,” Howard’s nationally syndicated advice teaches listeners to save more and spend less through a variety of ways to make their dollars go further (from shopping to negotiating), but better yet, the best piece of financially literate wisdom: to prevent ripoffs and overspending.

28. The Disciplined Investor

Financial literacy must contain an element of financial discipline to work. It’s one of the hallmarks of “The Disciplined Investor” podcast, hosted by registered investment adviser Andrew Horowitz. Because investing is such a broad issue, Horowitz tackles it with aplomb and expertise, ably reaching out to both budding and experienced investors alike.

29. Entrepreneur on Fire

John Lee Dumas, host of the award-winning podcast “Entrepreneur on Fire,” offers comprehensive solutions to becoming your own boss. Here, you’ll hear firsthand from guests who’ve successfully ventured on their own business path — their failures, their “aha!” moments, and the financial skills and resilience it takes to be your own boss.

30. Freakonomics Radio

“Freakonomics Radio” offers entertaining and irreverent coverage of money and human behavior, looking to uncover “the hidden side of everything.” It’s the brainchild of economist Steven D. Levitt and journalist Stephen J. Dubner, who discuss the outside-the-box financial problem solving that’s also found in the duo’s best-selling series of books.

31. Money For the Rest of Us

Former Chief Investment Strategist David Stein hosts the “Money For the Rest of Us” podcast in which he explains money matters in an easy-to-understand way. Using stories and analogies he teaches about finances, investing and the economy in a very uncomplicated way, making learning come easy.

32. The Money Girl

Laura Adams is the host of the podcast “Money Girl” and lives up to the title, leaving no financial topic untouched and no money problem unsolved. In her podcast, Adams draws inspiration from current events, social media, her listeners’ questions and everyday conversations with friends, putting those ideas into action.

33. Motley Fool Money

The Motley Fool website is known for being chock-full of financial news and info for just about any need. Its podcasts, like “Motley Fool Money,” are worth tuning in to for discussions, opinions, tips and guest interviews with the world’s preeminent money gurus.

34. The Truth About Money With Ric Edelman

Ric Edelman’s financial advice is trusted by his thousands of podcast listeners and seminar attendees. A financial advisor by trade, Edelman is experienced in the nuances of every personal finance issue you can think of. Thought-provoking and always consistent in finding solutions, “The Truth About Money With Ric Edelman” is financial literacy and education on a high level.

Best Personal Finance Books and Authors

35. Robert Kiyosaki

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” has become a household name — and, arguably, the most famous personal finance book of all time — thanks to financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, who tells the story of opposite financial lessons learned from his real father (his “poor dad”) and the father of a friend (his “rich dad”), and how it shaped his perspective on life and money. Though Kiyosaki has come under fire in recent years for being outdated and (most recently) for tweeting negatively about those protesting George Floyd’s death, many believe that his advice stands the test of time.

36. David Bach

With 10 consecutive New York Times bestsellers under his belt, it’s no wonder Bach is considered one of the most trusted financial experts in America today. To get a taste of his advice, check out his “Bach Wisdom — 16 Timeless Truths” and you’ll see why. If you’re interested in a longer read, pick up Bach’s latest bestselling book, “The Latte Factor,” which reveals three secrets to financial freedom that will show you that you’re richer than you think.

37. Suze Orman

Suze Orman‘s honest, transparent, no-nonsense approach to money is part of her appeal. You likely know her from her 13-year run as the host of “The Suze Orman Show” on CNBC. Currently, she hosts the popular “Women and Money” podcast and serves as the personal finance education for the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. Plus, she’s published 10 consecutive New York Times bestselling books designed specifically for different financial needs. Start with “The Laws of Money,” “The 9 Steps,” “The Courage to be Rich” and “The Road to Wealth.”

38. Jeff Rose

With a blog and book both titled “Soldier of Finance,” certified financial planner Jeff Rose blends his military and money backgrounds to help people build a more disciplined approach to making and managing their earnings, and investing for the future. Rose is also the founder of the Good Financial Cents blog, a great complement to the valuable advice contained in the pages of his book.

39. Farnoosh Torabi

Readers turn to Farnoosh Torabi, personal finance expert, author and host of the podcast “So Money,” because she covers a wide number of financial topics that anyone from students to families, retirees and businesses can apply to their daily lives. With a bibliography of best-sellers like “You’re So Money” and “Psych Yourself Rich,” Torabi’s latest release, “When She Makes More,” suggests 10 rules for women who earn the most in their households.

40. Jeff Yeager

GOBankingRates contributor Jeff Yeager may have earned the nickname “Ultimate Cheapskate,” but his financial wisdom is priceless. Humorous and informative, Yeager’s personal take on living below your means and coming out ahead financially can be found in his three books: “The Ultimate Cheapskate’s Road Map to True Riches,” “The Cheapskate Next Door” and “Don’t Throw that Away!” — all essential titles for the frugal person looking to live better on less.

Becoming More Financially Literate

Now that it’s Financial Literacy Month, and you’ve got a list of the essential people and resources to start getting educated, ask yourself: How financially smart are you really? By reading more personal finance blogs, listening to money-smart podcasts and budgeting better with the help of apps and other technology, you’re well on your way to becoming more financially literate.

