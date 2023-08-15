Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

64% of Impulse Spenders Regret Their Purchases — Is Your ‘Little Treat’ Budget Too High?

3 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
Happy tourist couple in love having fun, traveling smiling together on vacation.
nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are your little treats creating big trouble for your finances? A new study from YNAB surveyed 2,051 adults on their impulsive spending habits. Out of the 1,945 respondents who admitted to impulse spending, 64% regretted their spur-of-the-moment purchases.

Little Treat Culture

On Tiktok, there’s been a surge of interest in the term “little treat” — with over 55 million views being attached to the notion. It’s about giving in to the urge to spend on unnecessary purchases like iced coffee, new clothes, or dining out. While the momentary boost of happiness could lift your spirits on a bad day or celebrate a weekly win, there might be a dark side to the carefree nature of “little treat” culture.

In YNAB’s survey, 53% of the respondents got emotional fulfillment out of their impulse buys. However, another 64% regretted their impulse purchase decisions. So while buying yourself a little treat could give you the quick dopamine boost you’re looking for, you may end up regretting it later. The data supported this post-purchase regret, as 52% of people shared that impulsive spending has delayed their big financial goals while another 47% admitted it causes financial stress.

The Cost of Treating Yourself

In addition to the regret associated with little treats, more than half (51%) of the self-identified impulse spenders have taken on debt as a side effect of this sneaky spending habit. Another 55% have used credit cards when they want to buy on a whim. With the average credit card interest rate reaching a new high of 24.73% APR, per Forbes, it’s more costly than ever to spend on purchases which aren’t in your budget.

Make Your Money Work for You

The majority of these purchases were associated with dining out — 55 percent of the time, those polled indicated this expense. The second most popular impulse buy was clothing and shoes (53%).

The Treat Budget

One of the privileges of earning money is spending it on things that bring you joy. However, once such spending begins impacting your long-term goals, it may be time to get your “little treat” budget in check. To keep your treat budget from overtaking your savings and debt payoff goals, create a budget outlining how you’ll spend your monthly income. Provide a dedicated fund for little treats alongside your other expenses.

By dedicating part of your budget to spending on little treats, you can have your cake and eat it too. A budget could alleviate the added stress of credit card debt and overspending while keeping certain purchases that brighten your day.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Savings Advice

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Walmart: 14 Money-Saving Tips

Shopping

Dos and Don'ts of Shopping at Walmart: 14 Money-Saving Tips

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco

Saving Money

8 Pet Products That Are Cheaper at Costco

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 EV Alternatives You Should Buy This Year

Saving Money

3 EV Alternatives You Should Buy This Year

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Saving Money

11 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

Shopping

10 Best Things To Buy at Aldi for Less Than $5

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Forget To Save for These Hidden College Expenses

Saving Money

Don't Forget To Save for These Hidden College Expenses

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest College Towns in the US Where Students Can Afford To Live

Saving Money

10 Cheapest College Towns in the US Where Students Can Afford To Live

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From HelloFresh to Blue Apron: 5 of the Best, Cheapest Meal Delivery Services for 2023

Saving Money

From HelloFresh to Blue Apron: 5 of the Best, Cheapest Meal Delivery Services for 2023

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Agent: You Should Visit These Up-And-Coming Destinations Before Prices Go Up

Travel

I'm a Travel Agent: You Should Visit These Up-And-Coming Destinations Before Prices Go Up

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This August

Saving Money

10 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe's This August

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Renovating Your Home Can Be Better Than Buying a New One

Saving Money

6 Reasons Renovating Your Home Can Be Better Than Buying a New One

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break

Savings Advice

40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Local Farmers Are Now Able To Accept SNAP Payments Online

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Local Farmers Are Now Able To Accept SNAP Payments Online

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!