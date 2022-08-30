12 Things To Experts Say to Look For When Buying A Used Car

The market for used cars is looking up as Cox Automotive reports increased inventory and a downward trend in prices, especially sedans.

Learn: 17 Hidden Auto Costs Your Dealer Will Never Tell You About

Find: New Car Prices Break Records: Average Monthly Payment Hits $733

As new car prices have brought loan payments to $733 a month, used cars are cheaper than new vehicles and can be an excellent choice for drivers in need of saving some money.

The trouble is that sometimes used cars come with expensive issues, and many of them may be unnoticed by consumers who don’t know what to look for.

With the help of auto experts, we’ve compiled a list of what to check when buying a used vehicle to avoid costly repairs later on.