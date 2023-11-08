Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

8 Best SUV Deals for November 2023

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
2024 Toyota RAV4
©Toyota

Although some companies are trimming their SUV designs to make them more “compact,” sport-utility vehicles are ordinarily bigger and heavier than standard cars. With their extra cargo space and towing capacity, they are typically less fuel efficient and emit more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than smaller cars or electric counterparts.

Whether they be compact crossovers or a full-size towing machines, SUVs are extremely popular with American drivers. In fact they are the country’s — and the world’s — most popular type of vehicle, surpassing sedans and trucks in sales and market share, which Statista projects to be around $302 billion USD in 2023.

Due to popularity and demand, the SUV market is highly competitive. So, if you’re looking for a deal, doing your research will be the most effective way of saving you money on existing 2023s and forthcoming 2024 models.

November has just kicked off, so there’s plenty of time left to score one of the following 10 best SUV deals of the month. As always, check the manufacturer’s website for availability and details before visiting a dealer, since these offers may vary by region.

Make Your Money Work for You

8 Best SUV Deals for November 2023 

1. 2024 Buick Envista

Topping Autotrader’s SUV picks for the month is the Envista, Buick’s new entry-level vehicle that sizes between the subcompact Encore GX and the larger Envision. This smallish, stylish SUV is a bargain at just over $22K.

  • MSRP: $22,400.
  • Current Offer: $3,829 down and $179/month for 24 months.
  • Expires: 12/4/2023.

2. 2023 GMC Acadia

As Kelley Blue Book indicates, the Acadia comes in a variety of trims, from the off-road-ready AT4 to the more luxurious Denali (both come with a powerful 3.6-liter V6). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional except on the AT4, which is AWD-only.

  • MSRP: $36,800.
  • Current offer: 1.9% APR financing.
  • Expires: 12/4/2023.

Dave Ramsey: Your Cars, Trucks, Boats, and Motorcycles Should Not Be Worth More Than Half Your Annual Income — Here’s Why

3. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Finding deals and incentives on SUVs in November is easy; finding those that offer 0% APR financing for up to 60 months is decidedly more difficult. Luckily, Hyundai’s Sante Fe is a great family SUV with an excellent warranty and solid standard features. If you want more, advanced features available include adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone integration, LED headlights and accent lighting, per Autotrader.

  • MSRP: $28,750.
  • Current Offer: 0% APR financing for up to 60 months.
  • Expires: 11/30/2023.
Make Your Money Work for You

4. 2024 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is a perennial favorite and one of the nation’s best-selling SUVs. The latest version of the RAV4 is as practical and affordable as past models and comes with a 203-horsepower, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.

  • MSRP: $29,985.
  • Current Offer: $2,999 down and $399/month for 36 months.
  • Expires: 12/5/2023.

5. 2023 Subaru Forester

The ever-reliable compact-crossover remains in step with its nearest competitors, the popular Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Subaru drivers love the spacious cabin, strong safety features, standard driver assist suite and all-wheel drive of the Forester.

  • MSRP: $26,495.
  • Current Offer: 3.9% APR financing for up to 48 months.
  • Expires: 11/30/2023.

6. 2024 Mazda CX-90

The 0.9% financing is nice considering Mazda’s new midsize SUV retails for just under $40,000. The CX-90 seats up to eight passengers and comes with standard features such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration and a powered tailgate.

  • MSRP: $39,595.
  • Current offer: 0.9% APR financing.
  • Expires: 12/1/2023.

7. 2023 Nissan Rogue

The Rogue packs a lot of value in its 74.1 cubic feet of cargo space, gets great fuel economy and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This month’s financing deal is for 60 months.

  • MSRP: $27,910.
  • Current offer: 2.9% APR financing.
  • Expires: 12/4/2023.
Make Your Money Work for You

8. 2024 Volkswagen Taos

A low price isn’t the only thing attractive about the mini-SUV Taos, which combines VW’s Golf and Tiguan models nicely. While not powerful by any stretch (all Taos models come with a 158-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine), it makes up for it by having superb fuel economy and “refined” road manners, per Car and Driver.

  • MSRP: $23,995.
  • Current Offer: $0 down and $0 first month payment, then $409/month for 36 months.
  • Expires: 1/2/2024.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Millionaire Who Shops at Costco: Here’s What I Buy

Shopping

I'm a Millionaire Who Shops at Costco: Here's What I Buy

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

First SNAP, Now FSA and HSA Money — 4 Ways Instacart Lets You Spend Your ‘Use It or Lose It’ Funds

Savings Advice

First SNAP, Now FSA and HSA Money -- 4 Ways Instacart Lets You Spend Your 'Use It or Lose It' Funds

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

Saving Money

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s the Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’

Savings Advice

The 'One Hour' Savings Rule: David Bach Says It's the Only 'Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich'

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Types of Cars You Should Buy Only From a Dealership

Saving Money

6 Types of Cars You Should Buy Only From a Dealership

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Most Affordable Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Target

Saving Money

6 Most Affordable Thanksgiving Items To Buy at Target

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Fresh Offers $50 Thanksgiving Dinner — Here’s the Catch

Saving Money

Amazon Fresh Offers $50 Thanksgiving Dinner -- Here's the Catch

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Aldi: Best Sale Items for November 2023

Shopping

Aldi: Best Sale Items for November 2023

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Venmo Now Available for Kids as Young as 13: Should You Let Your Kids Use It?

Saving Money

Venmo Now Available for Kids as Young as 13: Should You Let Your Kids Use It?

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Spending Coach: 6 Ways To Get the Most for Your Money at Costco

Shopping

I'm a Spending Coach: 6 Ways To Get the Most for Your Money at Costco

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Americans Plan To Spend on Black Friday — and Ways You Can Save More

Shopping

Here's How Much Americans Plan To Spend on Black Friday -- and Ways You Can Save More

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Get a Cheap Deal on a Tesla Before the End of 2023

Saving Money

6 Ways To Get a Cheap Deal on a Tesla Before the End of 2023

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This Aerospace Engineer’s 6-Step Plan Helped Him Save Over $25K — How You Can, Too

Savings Advice

This Aerospace Engineer's 6-Step Plan Helped Him Save Over $25K -- How You Can, Too

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Vacations That Feel Like a Splurge But Will Fit Your Budget

Travel

7 Vacations That Feel Like a Splurge But Will Fit Your Budget

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Best Values at Aldi, According to Superfans

Shopping

9 Best Values at Aldi, According to Superfans

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!