Although some companies are trimming their SUV designs to make them more “compact,” sport-utility vehicles are ordinarily bigger and heavier than standard cars. With their extra cargo space and towing capacity, they are typically less fuel efficient and emit more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than smaller cars or electric counterparts.

Whether they be compact crossovers or a full-size towing machines, SUVs are extremely popular with American drivers. In fact they are the country’s — and the world’s — most popular type of vehicle, surpassing sedans and trucks in sales and market share, which Statista projects to be around $302 billion USD in 2023.

Due to popularity and demand, the SUV market is highly competitive. So, if you’re looking for a deal, doing your research will be the most effective way of saving you money on existing 2023s and forthcoming 2024 models.

November has just kicked off, so there’s plenty of time left to score one of the following 10 best SUV deals of the month. As always, check the manufacturer’s website for availability and details before visiting a dealer, since these offers may vary by region.

8 Best SUV Deals for November 2023

1. 2024 Buick Envista

Topping Autotrader’s SUV picks for the month is the Envista, Buick’s new entry-level vehicle that sizes between the subcompact Encore GX and the larger Envision. This smallish, stylish SUV is a bargain at just over $22K.

MSRP: $22,400.

$22,400. Current Offer: $3,829 down and $179/month for 24 months.

$3,829 down and $179/month for 24 months. Expires: 12/4/2023.

2. 2023 GMC Acadia

As Kelley Blue Book indicates, the Acadia comes in a variety of trims, from the off-road-ready AT4 to the more luxurious Denali (both come with a powerful 3.6-liter V6). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional except on the AT4, which is AWD-only.

MSRP: $36,800.

$36,800. Current offer: 1.9% APR financing.

1.9% APR financing. Expires: 12/4/2023.

3. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Finding deals and incentives on SUVs in November is easy; finding those that offer 0% APR financing for up to 60 months is decidedly more difficult. Luckily, Hyundai’s Sante Fe is a great family SUV with an excellent warranty and solid standard features. If you want more, advanced features available include adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone integration, LED headlights and accent lighting, per Autotrader.

MSRP: $28,750.

$28,750. Current Offer: 0% APR financing for up to 60 months.

0% APR financing for up to 60 months. Expires: 11/30/2023.

4. 2024 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is a perennial favorite and one of the nation’s best-selling SUVs. The latest version of the RAV4 is as practical and affordable as past models and comes with a 203-horsepower, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.

MSRP: $29,985.

$29,985. Current Offer: $2,999 down and $399/month for 36 months.

$2,999 down and $399/month for 36 months. Expires: 12/5/2023.

5. 2023 Subaru Forester

The ever-reliable compact-crossover remains in step with its nearest competitors, the popular Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Subaru drivers love the spacious cabin, strong safety features, standard driver assist suite and all-wheel drive of the Forester.

MSRP: $26,495.

$26,495. Current Offer: 3.9% APR financing for up to 48 months.

3.9% APR financing for up to 48 months. Expires: 11/30/2023.

6. 2024 Mazda CX-90

The 0.9% financing is nice considering Mazda’s new midsize SUV retails for just under $40,000. The CX-90 seats up to eight passengers and comes with standard features such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration and a powered tailgate.

MSRP: $39,595.

$39,595. Current offer: 0.9% APR financing.

0.9% APR financing. Expires: 12/1/2023.

7. 2023 Nissan Rogue

The Rogue packs a lot of value in its 74.1 cubic feet of cargo space, gets great fuel economy and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This month’s financing deal is for 60 months.

MSRP: $27,910.

$27,910. Current offer: 2.9% APR financing.

2.9% APR financing. Expires: 12/4/2023.

8. 2024 Volkswagen Taos

A low price isn’t the only thing attractive about the mini-SUV Taos, which combines VW’s Golf and Tiguan models nicely. While not powerful by any stretch (all Taos models come with a 158-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine), it makes up for it by having superb fuel economy and “refined” road manners, per Car and Driver.

MSRP: $23,995.

$23,995. Current Offer: $0 down and $0 first month payment, then $409/month for 36 months.

$0 down and $0 first month payment, then $409/month for 36 months. Expires: 1/2/2024.

