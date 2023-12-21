Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

8 Cars You Will Have To Wait For — Even Beyond 2024

4 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Cadillac CELESTIQ
©Cadillac

Looking for a new car? Well, if you’re interested in any of these models, you may be waiting months or even years.

Over the next several years, we’ll be seeing a big transition to electric vehicles in every segment, but gas isn’t off the table yet for some automakers. Whether you’re looking for gas, hybrid or fully electric, here’s a list of cars, SUVs and trucks that should hit the market in 2024 and beyond.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac’s all-new Cadillac Celestiq is an all-electric luxury vehicle, and the most expensive model the brand has ever built, according to Car and Driver. The four-seater hatchback is made by hand and built to order, with an expected 600 horsepower and an estimated 300 miles of range.

In a social media post, Cadillac CMO Melissa Grady Dias announced that clients are now invited to begin their vehicle customization journey, and that the blank canvas will start at approximately $340,000 MSRP, GM Authority reported.

2024 Ram Rampage

The Ram Rampage is a smaller version of the brand’s full-size Ram 1500. Car and Driver noted that the model is currently confirmed only for markets outside the U.S., but we could see the Rampage available to us here soon.

The Rampage includes features typically found on a full-size truck, such as a power-opening tailgate, but will likely use unibody construction like other compact vehicles. Car and Driver estimates a starting price of $34,000, going up to $46,000 depending on the trim and options.

2025 BMW M5

The BMW M5 sedan comes out in 2025 with an upgraded powertrain. The M5 will also be offered as a plug-in-hybrid with an estimated 738 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive, according to Car and Driver. There’s some speculation that it will be offered in station wagon form in North America.

The M5 has an expected launch date of July 2024, with a starting price of around $120,000 and going up to $140,000.

2025 Dodge Charger EV

The next-generation Dodge Chargee, which will replace the Challenger, is primarily electric with some gas-powered options. While the exact details are still a secret, an unverified report claims that the Charger EV will offer more horsepower than the Hellcat V8, Autoblog reported.

Car and Driver says the new charger is expected to be pricier than the outgoing gas-powered models, but the $50,000 starting price and going up to $90,000 are just estimates.

2026 Honda Prelude

Honda’s Prelude hybrid sports coupe was revealed in concept form at the 2023 Toyko auto show. Car and Driver noted that the Prelude appears to be based on the Civic and allegedly features a hybrid drivetrain. However, Honda says it won’t be a hard-core performance car like the Civic Type R.

The Prelude has an estimated starting price of $31,000, up to $38,000.

2026 Rivian R2S

The smaller and more affordable Rivian R2S follows the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and is expected to debut as the R2S compact SUV. Car and Driver said there’s little known about the specifications, but they expect the R2 to improve on-road performance while keeping costs down.

Estimated prices range from $40,000 to $60,000, and Rivian said we’ll get a glimpse in early 2024 with sales planned for 2026.

2027 Scout SUV and Pickup

Scout is coming back from the 1970s as a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. Scout will focus on two electric models, an SUV and a pickup truck, which will rival Rivian’s R1s and R1T, Car and Driver reported. The models will feature a body-on-frame platform with a rugged, boxy styling when they debut in 2026.

VW has yet to announce the starting MSRP, but industry insiders expect prices between $40,000 and $60,000, according to Lithia.

2028 Subaru WRX STI EV

The WRX STI EV is Subary’s electrified version of its top-performance car, the WRX STI. Car and Driver said there’s not much known about the vehicle, but it should be an all-wheel driver performance compact with a rally-inspired mission.

The price is expected to start around $50,000.

