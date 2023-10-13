Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

9 Cars That May Actually Appreciate in Value Over Time

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
luxury Porsche car in dealership lot
shaunl / Getty Images

In a market where vehicles are typically notorious for their depreciation, some cars defy this financial gravity, accruing value as they age.

These models often blend rarity, desirability, and historical significance to create a potentially appreciating asset. Let’s explore nine cars that may actually appreciate in value over time.

1. Porsche 911 (Air-Cooled Models)

Air-cooled Porsches have long been sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike. Models from the 1980s and 1990s, such as the Carrera 3.2 and the 993 generation, are particularly notable for their potential to appreciate due to their classic appeal and relative scarcity.

2. Toyota Supra (A80 – Fourth Generation)

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra has experienced notable appreciation over recent years. Renowned for its robust 2JZ engine and a cultural icon thanks to movies like “The Fast and the Furious,” the A80 Supra continues to be a beloved model among car enthusiasts.

3. Acura NSX (First Generation)

The original Acura NSX is celebrated for its revolutionary design and being a performance car with daily drivability. With its clean lines, mid-engine layout, and Honda reliability, the NSX has gained significant attention from collectors.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Ford Mustang (First Generation – Shelby Models)

Classic Shelby Mustangs, such as the GT350 and GT500, have long been recognized for their investment potential. These high-performance models from the 1960s offer a compelling blend of American muscle and racing pedigree.

5. Land Rover Defender (Vintage Models)

Vintage Land Rover Defenders, particularly those from the 1960s and 1970s, have become increasingly desirable. Their iconic design, off-road capabilities, and the nostalgia they invoke have driven values upward, especially for well-restored examples.

6. BMW M3 (E30)

The BMW E30 M3 is often dubbed the quintessential sports sedan, merging everyday usability with exhilarating performance. Its racing success and pivotal role in establishing the M Division’s reputation have solidified its status as a collectible.

7. Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

As a pinnacle of engineering and design for its era, the 300SL Gullwing is already a high-value collectible and continues to appreciate. Its iconic gullwing doors and impressive performance make it a standout in the classic car market.

8. Ferrari F40

Regarded by many as one of the greatest supercars ever made, the Ferrari F40 has experienced significant appreciation. It melds a visceral driving experience with a striking design, underpinned by its status as the last Ferrari personally approved by Enzo Ferrari.

Make Your Money Work for You

9. Mazda RX-7 (FD3S)

The third-generation Mazda RX-7, known for its sleek lines and unique rotary engine, has begun to see a rise in values. Its rarity, performance, and status as one of the last rotary-engined sports cars make it a potential future classic.

When it comes to investing in classic cars, one must consider various factors, including maintenance costs, storage, and insurance. Although these models showcase potential for appreciation, it’s crucial to purchase vehicles for passion first and potential profit second.

Nonetheless, these nine models, cherished for their engineering, design, and historical significance, stand out as particularly noteworthy in the realm of automotive investment.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

Are These 8 Costco Items Worth the Hype (and Price)?

Saving Money

Are These 8 Costco Items Worth the Hype (and Price)?

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Electronics That Are a Total Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Electronics That Are a Total Waste of Money

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Saving Money With AI: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

Travel

Saving Money With AI: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Does Barnes & Noble Price Match? Here’s How To Save

Shopping

Does Barnes & Noble Price Match? Here's How To Save

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Apps for Comparing Grocery Prices To Help You Save

Shopping

5 Best Apps for Comparing Grocery Prices To Help You Save

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What It Really Costs To Own a Car in the US — And 7 Ways To Make It Cheaper

Saving Money

Here's What It Really Costs To Own a Car in the US -- And 7 Ways To Make It Cheaper

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Money Mistakes First-Time Travelers Always Make and What To Do Instead

Travel

11 Money Mistakes First-Time Travelers Always Make and What To Do Instead

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is There a Walmart Plus Free Trial?

Shopping

Is There a Walmart Plus Free Trial?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in 2023?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates

Saving Money

10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Costco Super-Fan: 9 of My Favorite Things to Buy There for Halloween

Shopping

I'm a Costco Super-Fan: 9 of My Favorite Things to Buy There for Halloween

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It’ll Cost You To Own These 6 New Electric Vehicles

Saving Money

How Much It'll Cost You To Own These 6 New Electric Vehicles

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here’s How To Take Advantage

Shopping

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here's How To Take Advantage

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inflation Has 40% of Americans Unable To Afford Medical Costs — How They’re Surviving and 5 Expert Tips To Plan

Saving Money

Inflation Has 40% of Americans Unable To Afford Medical Costs -- How They're Surviving and 5 Expert Tips To Plan

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2024?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2024?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!