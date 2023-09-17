6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Buying a car is much less of a gamble now than it used to be thanks to all the information at your fingertips. You can instantly find out a car’s history just by entering its vehicle identification number on Carfax or similar sites. Even so, many consumers find themselves dishing out tens of thousands of dollars on a car with performance and reliability issues.

This an especially expensive mistake these days because of high car prices and rising interest rates. In July, the estimated typical monthly auto payment hit a new record high of $733, according to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index. The index found that you needed 42.2 weeks of median income to buy the average new vehicle — up 15% from the previous year.

Given the cost, it’s more important than ever to avoid sinking your money into a vehicle that could keep emptying your wallet because of maintenance/repair issues or a poor resale/trade-in value. Here’s a look at six American cars to stay away from based on various car review sites.