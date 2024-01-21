Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

6 Best Electric Cars With Over 250 Miles of Range on the Market for 2024

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler
Charging stations for electric cars at a parking lot stock photo
Marcus Lindstrom / iStock.com

There’s no doubt that Americans are confident about their EV carrying them the 40 miles or so that they travel each day on one charge. The problem is, as reported by Bloomberg, that Americans are looking for ranges a third more than the global average of about 200 miles per charge.

If you’re looking for an EV to make that next road trip, here are six cars that Architectural Digest said will have you covered beyond 250 miles per charge. In fact, these deliver 300 miles or more on a charge — for a price.

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring

Lucid used its experience as a battery manufacturer for electric race cars to create this sedan. At $116,500, it may be outside your price range, the impressive 516 miles per charge notwithstanding. However, this sedan is roomy, with tech and materials most buyers will find quite compelling.

2. Cadillac Escalade IQ

This full-size SUV is fully battery-powered, and comes with plenty of tech and luxury components to go with its maximum range of 450 miles (estimated) on a charge. That said, there’s also a $130,000 price tag to consider.

3. Rivian R1S MaxPack Dual-Motor AWD

Rivian’s three-row SUV has a bevy of usable off-road capabilities, as well as impressive engineering, and it performs very well. This good-looking car has a $94,000 price point and 400 miles on a charge.

4. Mercedes EQS 450+

The Mercedes EQS has a very different look inside and out from the Mercedes S-Class. It has an aerodynamic shape, and its luxurious features make this a true luxury electric sedan with 350 miles per charge for $105,550.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. BMW i7 xDrive 60

This EV version of the 7-Series sedan sets a new standard for the Ultimate Driving Machine brand. It’s built on the same platform as its gasoline sibling, but it gets 318 miles to a charge. At $125,595, Architectural Digest said, “We adore its kooky, avant-garde interior.”

6. Polestar 2 Long Range RWD

Volvo’s Polestar is an upscale brand that’s all-electric. The Polestar 2 is their entry-level vehicle, with more power, a new drivetrain layout and greater range. At $51,300, it will carry you 320 miles on a charge.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

Chevy Corvette C6 Z06: 5 Reasons Why It’s a Great Value for the Money

Saving Money

Chevy Corvette C6 Z06: 5 Reasons Why It's a Great Value for the Money

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Must-Read Books on Frugal Living

Savings Advice

5 Must-Read Books on Frugal Living

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Travel

Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Difference Between Being Frugal and Minimalist

Saving Money

The Difference Between Being Frugal and Minimalist

January 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Luxury Cars Worth the Wait in 2024

Saving Money

5 Luxury Cars Worth the Wait in 2024

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: How Comfort and Scarcity Drain Your Wallet

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: How Comfort and Scarcity Drain Your Wallet

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Putting These 5 Bills on Autopay Could Save You $100 a Month

Saving Money

Putting These 5 Bills on Autopay Could Save You $100 a Month

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Winter Items to Buy at Costco for Less Than 30 Dollars

Shopping

7 Winter Items to Buy at Costco for Less Than 30 Dollars

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Discounts Are Transforming the Electric Car Market

Saving Money

4 Ways Discounts Are Transforming the Electric Car Market

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Should Stop Wasting Your Money on in 2024

Savings Advice

8 Things You Should Stop Wasting Your Money on in 2024

January 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Daily Frugal Habits Everyone Should Try

Savings Advice

6 Daily Frugal Habits Everyone Should Try

January 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

January 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!