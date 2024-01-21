6 Best Electric Cars With Over 250 Miles of Range on the Market for 2024

Marcus Lindstrom / iStock.com

There’s no doubt that Americans are confident about their EV carrying them the 40 miles or so that they travel each day on one charge. The problem is, as reported by Bloomberg, that Americans are looking for ranges a third more than the global average of about 200 miles per charge.

If you’re looking for an EV to make that next road trip, here are six cars that Architectural Digest said will have you covered beyond 250 miles per charge. In fact, these deliver 300 miles or more on a charge — for a price.

1. Lucid Air Grand Touring

Lucid used its experience as a battery manufacturer for electric race cars to create this sedan. At $116,500, it may be outside your price range, the impressive 516 miles per charge notwithstanding. However, this sedan is roomy, with tech and materials most buyers will find quite compelling.

2. Cadillac Escalade IQ

This full-size SUV is fully battery-powered, and comes with plenty of tech and luxury components to go with its maximum range of 450 miles (estimated) on a charge. That said, there’s also a $130,000 price tag to consider.

3. Rivian R1S MaxPack Dual-Motor AWD

Rivian’s three-row SUV has a bevy of usable off-road capabilities, as well as impressive engineering, and it performs very well. This good-looking car has a $94,000 price point and 400 miles on a charge.

4. Mercedes EQS 450+

The Mercedes EQS has a very different look inside and out from the Mercedes S-Class. It has an aerodynamic shape, and its luxurious features make this a true luxury electric sedan with 350 miles per charge for $105,550.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. BMW i7 xDrive 60

This EV version of the 7-Series sedan sets a new standard for the Ultimate Driving Machine brand. It’s built on the same platform as its gasoline sibling, but it gets 318 miles to a charge. At $125,595, Architectural Digest said, “We adore its kooky, avant-garde interior.”

6. Polestar 2 Long Range RWD

Volvo’s Polestar is an upscale brand that’s all-electric. The Polestar 2 is their entry-level vehicle, with more power, a new drivetrain layout and greater range. At $51,300, it will carry you 320 miles on a charge.

More From GOBankingRates