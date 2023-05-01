Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You’re Unable To Go Fully Electric

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12893234o)The 2023 Kia Niro during a press preview of the 2022 New York Auto Show in New York, New York, USA, 13 April 2022.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As many governments around the world continue to tweak targets of when to ban the sale of gas and diesel-powered vehicles, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will — at some point — outpace those of internal combustion engine vehicles.

See: Is Tesla’s $40K Electric Car Really a Bargain Now That the Price Has Been Slashed 6 Times?
Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

By 2040, most new cars sold globally will be electric, some analysts suggest. Given this scenario, it is only a matter of time before EVs soon start to fall in price. Unfortunately, consumers still have a long way to go before prices throughout the electric auto industry steady themselves. For many looking to spend less, buying a hybrid vehicle might be the cheaper, greener option.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Without taking federal EV tax credits into account, the average transaction price for a new electric vehicle was $59,739 in Jan. 2023, according to Edmunds. Fortunately, there are a number of hybrid EVs on the market that cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the following nine hybrid cars give the best bang for your buck and feature lots of standard tech and driver assistance features, plus comfortable cabins and stylish exteriors. With starting prices under $30,000, there’s even an affordable hybrid pick-up on the list.

Make Your Money Work for You

1. 2023 Toyota Prius

  • Starting Price: $27,450.
  • Fuel Economy: 57 mpg city/56 mpg highway.

2. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $27,490.
  • Fuel Economy: 42 mpg city/44 mpg highway.

3. 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $28,355.
  • Fuel Economy: 51 mpg city/53 mpg highway.

4. 2023 Ford Maverick

  • Starting Price: $22,595.
  • Fuel Economy: 40 mpg city/33 mpg highway.

5. 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $24,550.
  • Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/56 mpg highway.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

6. 2023 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $28,250.
  • Fuel Economy: 50 mpg city/54 mpg highway.

7. 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $26,590.
  • Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/45 mpg highway.

8. 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $22,800.
  • Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/46 mpg highway.

9. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

  • Starting Price: $27,970.
  • Fuel Economy: 45 mpg city/38 mpg highway.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage