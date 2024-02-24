Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler
Lisse, The Netherlands - April 20, 2011: Harley Davidson Softaile Deluxe motorcycle in meadow.
pidjoe / Getty Images

If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or just getting into them, here are 2024’s best motorcycles available on the market. If you’ve got the money, these bikes will surely prove to be worthy of your time and investment. 

Adventure Bikes, Great For Off-Roading:

CFMoto 450MT

  • Engine: 449cc parallel-twin engine
  • Features: Off-road ready suspension and durable tires and wheels
  • Price: 8,990 AUD

BMW R 1300 GS

  • Engine: 1,300cc boxer engine
  • Features: Optimized for on and off-road conditions
  • Price: $19,890

Suzuki GSX-S1000 GX

  • Engine: 999cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four
  • Features: Electronic suspension system, drive mode selector, quick-shifter, smart cruise control, cornering ABS
  • Price: $18,499

Sport Bikes:

Kawasaki Ninja 500

  • Engine: 451cc parallel-twin 
  • Features: ABS + KIPASS remote key system (SE model only)
  • Price: $5,299

Honda CB1000 Hornet

  • Engine: 999cc inline-four
  • Features: Showa front forks, progressive link monoshock, smartphone connectivity, throttle-by-wire system, multiple ride modes
  • Price: N/A

Dual-Sport Bikes:

Husqvarna FC 450

  • Engine: Single-cylinder, 4-stroke
  • Features: Improved chassis and suspension for cornering and handling, Connectivity Unit Offroad module boosting off-road performance, smartphone app connection for preset and custom engine mapping
  • Price: $12, 549

Triumph TF 250-X

  • Engine: 249.95cc Single-cylinder 4-Stroke DOHC
  • Features: Electronic fuel-injection system, five-speed manual gearbox
  • Price: $9,995

Cruisers:

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

  • Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Features: Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom ride modes, Skyline OS infotainment system with 12.3-inch TFT full-color touchscreen display, 200-watt amplifier, and fairing-mounted speakers
  • Price: $25,999

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

  • Engine: Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 High Output
  • Features: titanium slip-on exhaust, carbon-fiber front fender, Track/Track Plus modes, 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen display, Skyline OS infotainment system, Rockford Fosgate Stage II audio system
  • Price: $42,999
Make Your Money Work for You

Honda Rebel 1100

  • Engine: 1,083cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
  • Features: multiple ride modes, ABS, manual or DCT
  • Price: $9,549

Ducati Diavel V4

  • Engine: 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo
  • Features: multiple ride modes (sport, touring, urban, wet), cornering ABS, traction control, bidirectional quickshifter
  • Price: $26,695

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Saving Money

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

Shopping

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Sam’s Club Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

Shopping

8 Best Sam's Club Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How to Score the Best Car Deals at Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Amazon

Saving Money

How to Score the Best Car Deals at Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's and Amazon

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You Spend Too Much Money at Costco

Shopping

10 Key Signs You Spend Too Much Money at Costco

February 22, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

Saving Money

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

50 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Worth the Money You Save

Savings Advice

50 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth the Money You Save

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

Saving Money

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Saving Money

5 Used Cars You Shouldn't Buy

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Car Collector: These Are the 8 Classic Luxury Cars I’d Buy

Saving Money

I'm a Car Collector: These Are the 8 Classic Luxury Cars I'd Buy

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Secret Grocery Discounts Frugal People Know About

Shopping

7 Secret Grocery Discounts Frugal People Know About

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money

Shopping

9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Saving Money

10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

February 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BJ’s vs. Costco: Which Is the Better Bulk Buy Warehouse?

Shopping

BJ's vs. Costco: Which Is the Better Bulk Buy Warehouse?

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

Shopping

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

February 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!