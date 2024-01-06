Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler

The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.

Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October. 

Ford F-Series

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 573,370
  • MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495 
  • EV model: F-150 Lightning
  • MSRP 2024: $52,090

Chevy Silverado

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 403,403
  • MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695
  • EV model: Silverado EV
  • MSRP 2024: $74,800

Ram Pickup

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 332,440
  • MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)
  • EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV
  • MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)

Tesla Model Y

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 284,500
  • MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
  • EV model: Tesla Model Y
  • MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)

GMC Sierra

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 216,227
  • MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990
  • EV model: Sierra EV
  • MSRP 2024: $108,695
Make Your Money Work for You

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Type: SUV
  • Units sold: 182,871
  • MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140
  • EV model: 4xe PHEV
  • MSRP 2024: $62,285

Tesela Model 3

  • Type: Sedan
  • Units sold: 173,500 (est)
  • MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
  • EV model: Tesla Model 3
  • MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)

Chevy Equinox

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 154,142
  • MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195 
  • EV model: Chevy Equinox EV
  • MSRP 2024: $34,995

Ford Explorer

  • Type: SUV Three-Row
  • Units sold: 138,132
  • MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310
  • EV model: Explorer EV
  • MSRP 2025: $38,455

Jeep Wrangler

  • Type: SUV
  • Units sold: 126,551
  • MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440 
  • EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV
  • MSRP 2028: TBD

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

These 8 Major Appliances Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

These 8 Major Appliances Are Wastes of Money

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Shopping

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

Savings Advice

Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 — How to Protect Yourself

Savings Advice

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 -- How to Protect Yourself

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Signs You’ve Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

Savings Advice

10 Signs You've Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Consider Before Leasing a Car To Get the Best Deal

Saving Money

9 Things To Consider Before Leasing a Car To Get the Best Deal

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

Savings Advice

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Ford Hikes Price of One Popular Electric Truck by $5,000, Dropping Others by Similar Rates — Is It Cheaper Than Tesla?

Saving Money

Ford Hikes Price of One Popular Electric Truck by $5,000, Dropping Others by Similar Rates -- Is It Cheaper Than Tesla?

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things That Are Just as Cheap on Amazon as They Are at Dollar Tree

Shopping

6 Things That Are Just as Cheap on Amazon as They Are at Dollar Tree

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Pricey Home Renovations Worth Every Penny, According to Real Estate Experts

Saving Money

7 Pricey Home Renovations Worth Every Penny, According to Real Estate Experts

January 04, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Car Buying Hack: Starting in 2024, You Can Use the EV Tax Credit as a Down Payment

Saving Money

Car Buying Hack: Starting in 2024, You Can Use the EV Tax Credit as a Down Payment

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Does Costco Have a One-Day Pass? What Every Shopper Needs To Know

Shopping

Does Costco Have a One-Day Pass? What Every Shopper Needs To Know

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Items Worth Purchasing Now

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Items Worth Purchasing Now

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Aldi

Saving Money

9 Items That Are (Almost) Always Cheaper at Aldi

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

January 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!