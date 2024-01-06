10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023
The auto industry took a beating during the pandemic. From issues with the supply chain to consumers hesitant to take on additional debt, the industry needed some good news in 2023.
Here are the 10 American cars Car and Driver listed as the bestseller as of October.
Ford F-Series
- Type: Pickup
- Units sold: 573,370
- MSRP 2024: XL $38,565 to Platinum Plus $84,495
- EV model: F-150 Lightning
- MSRP 2024: $52,090
Chevy Silverado
- Type: Pickup
- Units sold: 403,403
- MSRP 2024: Work Truck $37,455 to High Country $64,695
- EV model: Silverado EV
- MSRP 2024: $74,800
Ram Pickup
- Type: Pickup
- Units sold: 332,440
- MSRP 2025: Tradesman $42,000 (est) to Tungsten $70,000 (est)
- EV model: 2025 Ram 1500 REV
- MSRP 2025: $58,000 (est)
Tesla Model Y
- Type: SUV Crossover
- Units sold: 284,500
- MSRP 2024: Standard Range $36,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
- EV model: Tesla Model Y
- MSRP 2024: $36,000 (est)
GMC Sierra
- Type: Pickup
- Units sold: 216,227
- MSRP 2024: Pro $38,345 to Denali Ultimate $84,990
- EV model: Sierra EV
- MSRP 2024: $108,695
Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Type: SUV
- Units sold: 182,871
- MSRP 2024: Laredo $41,830 to Summit Reserve 4xe PHEV $75,140
- EV model: 4xe PHEV
- MSRP 2024: $62,285
Tesela Model 3
- Type: Sedan
- Units sold: 173,500 (est)
- MSRP 2025: Stand Range RWD $42,000 (est) to Performance $55,000 (est)
- EV model: Tesla Model 3
- MSRP 2025: $42,000 (est)
Chevy Equinox
- Type: SUV Crossover
- Units sold: 154,142
- MSRP 2024: LS $27,995 to Premier $33,195
- EV model: Chevy Equinox EV
- MSRP 2024: $34,995
Ford Explorer
- Type: SUV Three-Row
- Units sold: 138,132
- MSRP 2025: Base $38,455 to Platinum $57,310
- EV model: Explorer EV
- MSRP 2025: $38,455
Jeep Wrangler
- Type: SUV
- Units sold: 126,551
- MSRP 2024: Sport $33,890 to Rubicon 392 $93,440
- EV model: 2028 Jeep Wrangler EV
- MSRP 2028: TBD
