Looking To Buy a Car? These Models Have the Most for Your Money in August 2023

The good news: Although car prices have surged dramatically over the past two years, the average transaction price for a new vehicle dipped for the first time in nearly two years in March 2023 to $48,008. Prices have dropped slightly from January to June and expectations are that this trend will continue.

The bad news: The average price Americans paid for a new vehicle in June 2023 was 1.6% higher than one year ago. Although this is the smallest year-over-year price increase since the start of the pandemic, new vehicle prices are still over $48,000 and increasingly out of reach for the average American car buyer.

If you’re on the hunt for a new car, it’s essential you look for the best deal you can find. Keep in mind that deals vary from region to region, so it’s best to visit a car manufacturer’s website or dealership in person to see what’s on offer this month and what deals have expired. While not necessarily the cheapest cars available, here is a list of six models that might give you the biggest bang for your buck in August 2023.