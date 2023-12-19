Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Buying a Car in 2024? Junk Fees Will Be a Thing of the Past

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is cracking down on junk fees. The new rule is expected to save consumers more than $3.4 billion, the FTC said. The FTC’s rule goes into effect on July 30, 2024.

The Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Rule also fights against bait-and-switch tactics, which the FTC said should save consumers an estimated 72 hours each year shopping for vehicles. It also includes clear protections for military members and their families who are often targeted at dealerships.

“When Americans set out to buy a car, they’re routinely hit with unexpected and unnecessary fees that dealers extract just because they can,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “The CARS Rule will prohibit exploitative junk fees in the car-buying process, saving people time and money and protecting honest dealers.”

According to the FTC, hidden junk fees are typically buried in lengthy contracts that consumers never agreed to pay. In some cases, the fees are for services or products that do not benefit the buyer.

The CARS Rule prohibits misrepresentations about price, and dealers must provide the offering price and tell consumers that optional and “bogus” add-ons — like warranty programs or service contracts for oil changes on an electric vehicle — are not required. Dealers must also give consumers information about the total payment when discussing monthly payments, and consumers must give informed consent for any charges they pay as part of the vehicle purchase.

The new rule received criticism from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers, Reuters reported.

NADA President and CEO Mike Stanton said the rule was “heavy-handed bureaucratic overreach” and would only lengthen the car sales process with additional disclosures and complexity. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation also warned of “excessive regulation” during the car sale experience.

The FTC didn’t name companies in its release, but Reuters said that some auto dealers in question include AutoNation, Penske, Lithia Motors, CarMax, Group 1 Automotive and Sonic Automotive.

