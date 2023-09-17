Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here’s Your Best Options

jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you are on a budget and looking for a new car under $20,000, you might think your options are limited.

However, there are several cars available in this price range that offer good value, features, and safety ratings. Here are some of your best options:

Kia Rio

Starting at $16,750, the Kia Rio is available in sedan and hatchback body styles. It comes with a 120-horsepower four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), providing a balanced and zippy ride. The interior is mostly hard plastics, but Kia adds soft-touch surfaces where they matter most. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. However, only a rearview camera is included as standard safety equipment; other features like forward collision warning or automatic emergency braking are available at an extra cost.

Kia Soul

Priced at $19,890, the Kia Soul is a subcompact SUV with a rectangular design that offers ample interior space for passengers and a cargo capacity of 24.2 cubic feet. It is powered by a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to a CVT. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and driver-attention monitoring. However, only front-wheel drive is available; there is no option for all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is priced at $19,650 and comes with a 121-horsepower four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT. Although it only comes with front-wheel drive, it offers agile handling and good fuel economy. The cargo capacity is 18.7 cubic feet, expanding to 31.9 cubic feet with the rear seats down. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and forward automatic emergency braking.

Kia Forte

Starting at $19,690, the Kia Forte is a compact sedan with a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It offers stable and reasonably agile handling, despite lackluster acceleration. The interior comes with an 8-inch touch-screen display, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a long list of safety features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and driver-attention monitoring.

Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa, priced at $15,980, offers a comfortable cabin, user-friendly technology, and a 122-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Although it is not particularly entertaining to drive, it is practical and comes with key infotainment and safety features as standard, including a 7-inch touch screen, a rearview camera, forward and reverse collision warning, forward and reverse automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane-departure warning.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage, starting at $16,245, is one of the cheapest new cars available. It comes with a 78-horsepower engine, which is adequate for city driving but lacks power in other situations. Standard features include a 7-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection.

While buying a new car under $20,000 might seem challenging, there are several options available that offer good value, features, and safety ratings. Consider your priorities carefully before making a decision, as each of these cars offers a different mix of strengths. Additionally, remember to check for any additional costs, such as optional safety features or all-wheel drive, as they might increase the price beyond your budget.

