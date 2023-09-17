Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here’s Your Best Options

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Indianapolis - Circa August 2022: Kia Rio display at a dealership.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you are on a budget and looking for a new car under $20,000, you might think your options are limited.

However, there are several cars available in this price range that offer good value, features, and safety ratings. Here are some of your best options:

Kia Rio

Starting at $16,750, the Kia Rio is available in sedan and hatchback body styles. It comes with a 120-horsepower four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), providing a balanced and zippy ride. The interior is mostly hard plastics, but Kia adds soft-touch surfaces where they matter most. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. However, only a rearview camera is included as standard safety equipment; other features like forward collision warning or automatic emergency braking are available at an extra cost.

Kia Soul

Priced at $19,890, the Kia Soul is a subcompact SUV with a rectangular design that offers ample interior space for passengers and a cargo capacity of 24.2 cubic feet. It is powered by a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to a CVT. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and driver-attention monitoring. However, only front-wheel drive is available; there is no option for all-wheel drive.

Make Your Money Work for You

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is priced at $19,650 and comes with a 121-horsepower four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT. Although it only comes with front-wheel drive, it offers agile handling and good fuel economy. The cargo capacity is 18.7 cubic feet, expanding to 31.9 cubic feet with the rear seats down. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and forward automatic emergency braking.

Kia Forte

Starting at $19,690, the Kia Forte is a compact sedan with a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It offers stable and reasonably agile handling, despite lackluster acceleration. The interior comes with an 8-inch touch-screen display, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a long list of safety features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and driver-attention monitoring.

Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa, priced at $15,980, offers a comfortable cabin, user-friendly technology, and a 122-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Although it is not particularly entertaining to drive, it is practical and comes with key infotainment and safety features as standard, including a 7-inch touch screen, a rearview camera, forward and reverse collision warning, forward and reverse automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane-departure warning.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage, starting at $16,245, is one of the cheapest new cars available. It comes with a 78-horsepower engine, which is adequate for city driving but lacks power in other situations. Standard features include a 7-inch touch screen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection.

Make Your Money Work for You

While buying a new car under $20,000 might seem challenging, there are several options available that offer good value, features, and safety ratings. Consider your priorities carefully before making a decision, as each of these cars offers a different mix of strengths. Additionally, remember to check for any additional costs, such as optional safety features or all-wheel drive, as they might increase the price beyond your budget.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Suze Orman: 26 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: 26 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 10 Cars That Will Likely Break Down After 100K Miles

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Pay for a Ride With Uber at This Time of Day

Travel

Don't Pay for a Ride With Uber at This Time of Day

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Saving Money

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Denied a Car Loan? How To Fix Your Credit So You Get Approved

Saving Money

Denied a Car Loan? How To Fix Your Credit So You Get Approved

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2023: 6 Reliable Used Cars Retirees Can Afford

Saving Money

Retirement 2023: 6 Reliable Used Cars Retirees Can Afford

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where You Can Find Cheap Used Cars

Saving Money

10 Cities Where You Can Find Cheap Used Cars

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Save Money With Capital One Shopping

Shopping

How To Save Money With Capital One Shopping

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Car Market Just Flipped — 10 Massive Price Drops

Saving Money

The Car Market Just Flipped -- 10 Massive Price Drops

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands For Your Money

Saving Money

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands For Your Money

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Times To Avoid Cheap Car Accessories and Splurge Instead

Saving Money

7 Times To Avoid Cheap Car Accessories and Splurge Instead

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Maximize Your Costco Membership

Shopping

9 Ways To Maximize Your Costco Membership

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Finance Expert: Why You Should Start Your Holiday Shopping Now To Save Money

Saving Money

I'm a Personal Finance Expert: Why You Should Start Your Holiday Shopping Now To Save Money

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!