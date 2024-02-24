Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

7 Cheap Luxury Cars You Can Buy on a Budget in 2024

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga

The words “luxury” and “cheap” don’t usually get tossed around together, but there are exceptions. When it comes to cars, you can get certain luxury models for prices well below the average — and you don’t even have to hunt around for bargains. Many 2024 luxury cars have sticker prices below what you would normally expect to pay for a new car.

Whether these cars qualify as “cheap” depends on your definition of cheap. Cars in general have been selling at historically high prices in recent years due to the combination of supply chain issues, rising raw material costs and overall inflation. It’s not easy finding a “cheap” car no matter where you look.

The average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in January 2024 was $47,401, according to the latest report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book. That might sound steep, but it actually represented a 2.6% decline from the previous month and a 3.5% dip from the previous year.

The average price paid for a luxury brand vehicle in January was $60,978, down from $62,834 in December and the lowest average transaction price since the summer of 2021. Luxury car prices in January fell 9.7% year over year.

Sales incentives for luxury vehicles averaged 6.2% of ATP in January, according to KBB. That was down slightly from December but more than double the prior year’s average.

“It is common to see lower transaction prices and sales in January, as December typically is a hot month for luxury vehicle sales,” Erin Keating, executive analyst for Cox Automotive, said in a Feb. 12 press release. “However, the year-over-year new-vehicle ATP decline of 3.5% is notable. Prices have been trending downward for roughly six months now as automakers are sweetening deals to keep the sales flowing.”

If you’re in the market for a luxury car but want to pay a comparatively cheap price, here are seven models, according to the TrueCar website, that you should be able to snag for less than $40,000.

1. 2024 Acura Integra

  • Starting MSRP: $32,995
  • Starting market average: $32,743
  • Average savings off MSRP: $252

2. 2024 Cadillac CT4

  • Starting MSRP: $35,990
  • Starting market average: $35,521
  • Average savings off MSRP: $469

3. 2024 Audi A3

  • Starting MSRP: $36,895
  • Starting market average: $35,093
  • Average savings off MSRP: $1,802

4. 2024 BMW 2 Series

  • Starting MSRP: $39,395
  • Starting market average: $38,361
  • Average savings off MSRP: $1,034

5. 2024 Cadillac CT5

  • Starting MSRP: $39,790
  • Starting market average: $39,258
  • Average savings off MSRP: $532 

6. 2024 Lexus IS

  • Starting MSRP: $41,235
  • Starting market average: $38,556
  • Average savings off MSRP: $2,679

7. 2024 Volvo S60

  • Starting MSRP: $43,645
  • Starting market average: $39,932
  • Average savings off MSRP: $3,713

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

8 Canned Foods Frugal People Always Buy

Saving Money

8 Canned Foods Frugal People Always Buy

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024

Saving Money

More Bang for Your Buck: Eleven Best Motorcycles on the Market in 2024

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

11 Classic Cars To Stay Away From Buying

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Lower Your Car Payments: 6 Ways

Saving Money

How To Get Lower Your Car Payments: 6 Ways

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Graham Stephan: 5 Things He Refuses To Waste Money On

Shopping

Graham Stephan: 5 Things He Refuses To Waste Money On

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Saving Money

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

Shopping

Dollar Tree: 7 Best New Arrivals in February

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Sam’s Club Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

Shopping

8 Best Sam's Club Foods To Keep Stocked at All Times

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How to Score the Best Car Deals at Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Amazon

Saving Money

How to Score the Best Car Deals at Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's and Amazon

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You Spend Too Much Money at Costco

Shopping

10 Key Signs You Spend Too Much Money at Costco

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

Saving Money

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

50 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Worth the Money You Save

Savings Advice

50 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth the Money You Save

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

Saving Money

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!