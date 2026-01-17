Saving Money / Car
Advertiser Disclosure

Elon Musk Announces Change to a Tesla Fee That Could Impact Everything

3 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Elon Musk Illustrations, Krakow, Poland - 25 Oct 2024
Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Elon Musk, the controversial CEO of electric vehicle (EV) automaker Tesla, has announced a significant change in how the company will charge for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

This is a change that could upend Tesla’s entire business model. Read on for more details about the upcoming change at Tesla.

Also see the Tesla investing mistake that could cost you thousands.

Tesla’s FSD Change

Beginning on Feb. 14, 2026, Tesla will discontinue selling its FSD technology as a one-time purchase, per MarketWatch. Instead, it will be offered only as a subscription service costing $99 per month.

Until now, FSD buyers simply had to pay a substantial upfront fee for the automated self-driving software. At one time, FSD cost $15,000 before eventually being reduced to $8,000. Musk announced on X that after Feb. 14, that one-time purchase option will be wholly eliminated.

This shift toward recurring revenue is a common strategy in the tech world, but far less so in the auto industry. With one-off sales of FSD failing to gain broad traction with buyers, pivoting to a monthly fee could make FSD both more accessible to owners and more profitable for Tesla.

Musk has long asserted that FSD is essentially the cornerstone of Tesla’s future (including Musk’s robotaxi ambitions), and this move may be the only way to keep the tech alive and financially viable.

What’s Next for Tesla?

Tesla saw a rocky 2025, with controversy surrounding Musk’s government involvement and Tesla’s falling sales. After the FSD announcement, shares of its stock closed 1.8% lower, CNBC reported.

By shifting to a subscription-only business model for FSD, Tesla is creating a predictable and recurrent income that could help work toward Musk’s goals. As MarketWatch reported, one of the targets of Musk’s $1 trillion compensation package is 10 million active FSD subscriptions.

That said, some buyers may be hesitant to invest in an indefinite subscription to a software feature that still has not achieved full autonomous driving. Whether it creates the future for Tesla that Musk has promised, though, remains to be seen.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

6 Best Items To Buy at Marshalls Now To Prepare for Spring 2026

Shopping

6 Best Items To Buy at Marshalls Now To Prepare for Spring 2026

January 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons Why January Is the Best Time To Shop for Holiday Gifts

Saving Money

4 Reasons Why January Is the Best Time To Shop for Holiday Gifts

January 16, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Best Winter Decor Items To Buy at Balsam Hill

Shopping

4 Best Winter Decor Items To Buy at Balsam Hill

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey and 2 More Experts Discuss Where They Draw the Line on Tipping

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey and 2 More Experts Discuss Where They Draw the Line on Tipping

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Spring Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

Shopping

5 Best Spring Items To Buy at Sam's Club Before They Sell Out

January 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Dollar Tree Items That Feel Luxurious — Even After the Holidays

Shopping

8 Dollar Tree Items That Feel Luxurious -- Even After the Holidays

January 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would NOT Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would NOT Buy and Why They Aren't Worth It

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

12 Costco Deals for 2026 To Grab as Soon as Possible

Shopping

12 Costco Deals for 2026 To Grab as Soon as Possible

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Shopping

I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon -- Here's What I Learned

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart, Aldi or Trader Joe’s? A Fresh Comparison of 5 Key Grocery Staples

Saving Money

Walmart, Aldi or Trader Joe's? A Fresh Comparison of 5 Key Grocery Staples

January 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Savings Hacks for 2026 That Won’t Cost You a Lot

Savings Advice

4 Savings Hacks for 2026 That Won't Cost You a Lot

January 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 U.S. Cities That Are Hot Travel Destinations — And 5 Cities That Are on the Decline

Travel

10 U.S. Cities That Are Hot Travel Destinations -- And 5 Cities That Are on the Decline

January 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Dollar Tree Finds That Feel Way More Expensive Than $1.25

Shopping

7 Dollar Tree Finds That Feel Way More Expensive Than $1.25

January 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Walmart-Brand Items Retirees Should Stock Up On in the New Year

Shopping

5 Walmart-Brand Items Retirees Should Stock Up On in the New Year

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Kitchen Items at Dollar Tree That Can Save You Hundreds Every Month

Shopping

7 Kitchen Items at Dollar Tree That Can Save You Hundreds Every Month

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Little Luxuries To Buy at Dollar Tree in January 2026

Shopping

6 Little Luxuries To Buy at Dollar Tree in January 2026

January 14, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page