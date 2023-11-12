Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

20 Fastest Selling Used Cars on the Market

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
The New York International Auto Show 2023, New York, USA - 05 Apr 2023
Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to sell a used car, you might wonder how long it will take. On the other hand, if you’re buying a used, late-model vehicle, you might want an idea of how long it will take you to find the one you want at a price you’re willing to pay.

There’s good news for sellers — and not so good for buyers — when it comes to how fast used cars move off the lot lately, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com. The average used car sells in roughly 49 days, 6.1% faster than this time last year, the website reported.

“The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer in an article summarizing the study.

Make Your Money Work for You

Used Cars Selling the Fastest in 2023

So what are the top 20 fastest selling used cars, and how much are they going for? The iSeeCars.com study broke it down as follows:

ModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
Honda HR-V34.4$24,496
Acura ILX35.3$26,091
Toyota Highlander Hybrid36.6$42,119
Acura RDX36.8$35,864
Hyundai Venue38$19,764
Honda Insight38.3$24,567
Honda CR-V38.5$28,660
Honda Civic38.8$24,619
Toyota C-HR38.9$23,462
Toyota Sienna (hybrid)39.1$44,233
Toyota Tundra39.1$45,110
GMC Yukon39.4$56,637
Kia Telluride39.7$39,838
Acura TLX39.8$32,380
Honda Pilot39.9$34,749
Chevrolet Corvette39.9$82,574
Acura MDX40.4$38,279
Honda Accord40.5$26,816
Cadillac Escalade ESV40.5$66,331
Toyota 4Runner40.7$40,851

If you’re looking for trends, it’s easy to see that, with the exception of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and the Acura RDX, the cars on the top half of the list are all less expensive, going for $26,000 and below.

When you get down to the bottom 10 of the fastest selling cars, prices increase from the mid-$20,000s up to the mid-30,000s and above — all the way up to the $82,574 Chevrolet Corvette, which is taking an average of 39.9 days to sell. That’s less than the average across all vehicles.

Used Cars Selling the Slowest in 2023

When you reach the bottom of iSeeCars.com’s list, indicating the slowest-selling used cars, there is not so much of a clear pattern when it comes to pricing. Prices range from the Ford EcoSport at $19,755 up to the Land Rover Range Rover at $75,060.

Make Your Money Work for You

Overwhelmingly, electric vehicles are taking longer to sell, with the Model S topping the list at 88.3 days on the market. The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes an average of 75.8 days to sell, with its average price a full $20,000+ lower than the Model S.

ModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
Tesla Model S88.3$65,216
Buick Envision82.3$29,057
Ford Mustang Mach-E75.8$42,503
Land Rover Discovery Sport73.6$30,206
Cadillac XT471.9$31,650
Tesla Model X71.4$70,835
Land Rover Range Rover68.4$75,060
Chevrolet Blazer65.9$31,644
Chrysler 30064.7$25,021
Buick Enclave64.3$32,075
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited62.5$49,709
BMW 5 Series61.4$37,545
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited61.2$46,399
Alfa Romeo Giulia61$29,911
Ford Edge60.9$27,964
Chrysler Voyager60.6$24,505
Lincoln Nautilus60.6$38,329
Cadillac XT660.4$42,946
Ford Ecosport60.1$19,755
Audi Q860.1$55,099

Tips To Sell Your Car Faster

If you’re ready to buy a new or used vehicle and looking to sell your old car, you’ll want to unload it as fast as possible. The best way to do this, of course, is to trade it in at a dealer. However, you may not get the best price.

You can also sell it privately by listing it on Facebook Marketplace, as well as sites like Autotrader or Cars.com. Make sure to clean the car inside and out — perhaps by having it professionally detailed — and gather any paperwork such as service records that can help show you took care of the vehicle. List it in multiple places to ensure it gets the most visibility, and write an enticing description.

Make Your Money Work for You

Selling a car is often a balance between getting top-dollar or negotiating a fast sale based on what’s most important to you.

More From GOBankingRates

Comparing Side Gigs/Saving Advice

Best Ways To Save Money for 2023

Related Content

9 Cars You Should Never Buy New

Saving Money

9 Cars You Should Never Buy New

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Will You Be Able To Afford a Turkey This Thanksgiving? Here’s the Cost

Saving Money

Will You Be Able To Afford a Turkey This Thanksgiving? Here's the Cost

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Costco Black Friday Jewelry Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Saving Money

10 Costco Black Friday Jewelry Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need to Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

Shopping

You Don't Need to Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Buy All My Groceries at Aldi: Here’s Why

Saving Money

I Buy All My Groceries at Aldi: Here's Why

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazing Electronics Deals Coming Up on Amazon Black Friday 2023

Shopping

Amazing Electronics Deals Coming Up on Amazon Black Friday 2023

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on These Days of the Year

Saving Money

Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on These Days of the Year

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Shopping

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Kohl’s Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

5 Kohl's Brand Products Worth Buying

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Do You Negotiate a Car Price? Your Step-by-Step Guide To Getting the Best Deal

Saving Money

How Do You Negotiate a Car Price? Your Step-by-Step Guide To Getting the Best Deal

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Cars That Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Saving Money

20 Cars That Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Ideas for Cheap Healthy Meals: Spend Less Than $3 Per Person

Saving Money

8 Ideas for Cheap Healthy Meals: Spend Less Than $3 Per Person

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

Shopping

7 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

November 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Expensive US Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Travel

5 Expensive US Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!