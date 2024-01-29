Advertiser Disclosure
Never Walk Into a Car Dealership Without Knowing These 5 Things First

3 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
I think we can both agree that this is the car for us.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying a car can be an exciting but daunting experience. Walking into a car dealership unprepared is like entering a maze without a map.

To navigate this maze successfully, there are five crucial things you need to know before you set foot in a dealership. (Plus, here are some things you should never say on your test drive.)

Your Budget

Before you step into a dealership, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of your budget. This isn’t just about how much you can spend on a car, but also how this purchase will affect your overall financial health.

Consider not only the price of the car but also the ongoing costs such as insurance, maintenance, fuel, and any financing charges if you’re taking out a loan.

Financing Options

Understand the financing options available to you. Dealerships often offer financing, but their rates may not be the best. Shop around for auto loans from banks or credit unions to compare rates.

Being pre-approved for a loan not only gives you an advantage in negotiations but also sets a clear budget for your purchase.

Your Needs vs. Your Wants

What do you need the car for? Commuting, long road trips, or just weekend drives? Your lifestyle will dictate the type of car that’s best for you. A compact car might be great for city living, but if you have a large family or love outdoor adventures, an SUV might be more appropriate.

It’s easy to get dazzled by the latest models with all the high-tech features. However, it’s crucial to differentiate between what you need and what you want. High-end features add to the cost, so prioritize what’s essential for your day-to-day use.

Market Research

Research different models, their features, and their prices. Websites and forums offer a wealth of information on everything from fuel efficiency to reliability and maintenance costs.

Compare models that meet your criteria. Look at similar models from various manufacturers and weigh their pros and cons. This comparison will give you a broader perspective and prevent you from making a decision based solely on brand loyalty or impulse.

Negotiation Tactics

Car prices are negotiable, and dealers expect some haggling. Your research will come in handy here as you’ll know the fair value of the car and can negotiate accordingly.

When negotiating, it’s best not to reveal how much you’re willing to spend or your preferred monthly payment. Focus on the total price of the car instead. This prevents the dealer from potentially structuring the deal in a way that seems appealing but is actually more expensive.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

