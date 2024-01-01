U.S. Cities Where It’s Cheapest To Own a Car

For some of us, cars are the ultimate status symbol, indicating our hard work. For others, cars are merely the way we get around. Whether we’re the kind of car owners who give our chrome chariots names or simply make sure we have gas in the tank, owning a car can be expensive. But car ownership is also necessary, with mass transportation options limited in many areas around the country. Fortunately, residents of certain cities might find that having and maintaining a car is a little less cost-prohibitive.