Watch Out for These 10 Car Brands With Poor Engine Ratings

When you buy a luxury automobile with a hefty price tag of $80,000, give or take, you expect it to last. In fact, you might even expect a seamless experience, with visits to the mechanic only for routine maintenance.

But data from Consumer Reports and car enthusiast websites shows that some of the most coveted names in car brands actually have poor engine ratings. Whether you’re buying new or used, these 10 car brands may be ones you want to stay away from buying.