World Car Awards: 9 Best Cars of 2024 — Which Cost Under $50,000?

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
At the New York International Auto Show — America’s oldest auto show — you will see every conceivable design and innovation by your favorite car brands, along with exotic offerings from new companies, cutting-edge design presentations, interactive displays and a slew of activities and entertainment across two floors of the Jacob Javits Convention Center.  

The show runs from March 29 to April 7, 2024, with March 27-28 is reserved for the press. On March 27, the show will present the 2024 World Car Awards, which will “recognize, reward and inspire automotive excellence, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry on a global scale.”

Auto shows place a big emphasis on the “show” aspect of the event, but visitors are also keen to see how many of these beauties they can actually afford. There are a lot of amazing cars nominated for the World Car Design, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car and World Electric Vehicle categories this year, but most will take heavy financing or savings to get out on the road.  

Thankfully, there are many up for the top prize of World Car of the Year that can be bought for under $50,000.

Aside from the $59,000 BYD Atto 4 (co-nominated with the BYD Seal), the $54,900 Kia EV9 and — potentially — the Volkswagen ID.7 (which has an estimated MSRP of $50,000), all the nominees for World Car of the Year have starting prices under $50,000.

1. BYD Seal – Starting MSRP: $49,888

Although co-nominated with the BYD Atto 4, it’s the Seal that has an MSRP under $50,000. Newly introduced to the North American market (in Mexico only), the entry level BYD will eventually be on its way to the U.S. to compete with the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai IONIQ6 and Polestar 2. For the range anxious, the estimated range of the Seal is between 460 and 570 kms (285-354 miles).   

2. Ford Bronco – Starting MSRP: $41,025

According to Car and Driver, the Ford Bronco has a starting price of $41,025, but depending on which of the nine trims you go for, you could be spending up to $71,580. Nothing crucial has changed in 2024 for the Bronco, but it’s mix of rugged performance, towing capacity, comfort and cargo space rank it ahead of its nearest competition, the Jeep Wrangler

3. Hyundai Kona/Kona Electric – Starting MSRP: $24,250/$32,675

Both the traditional Kona and the Kona Electric are budget-beaters, and both 2024 versions are more spacious than previous models. If you’re thinking about switching to an electric SUV this year, you could do much worse that the Kona EV, which a roomier interior, updated technology, two electric powertrain and a class-leading warranty.

4. Hyundai Santa Fe – Starting MSRP: $33,950

Redesigned for 2024, the Santa Fe “bears no resemblance to its predecessors,” according to Forbes. By providing more style and space, plus a standard third row seat, this Hyundai is a perfect choice for city dwellers with a jones for off-roading and overlanding.   

5. Mazda CX-90 – Starting MSRP: $39,595

Facing stiff competition from the Kia Telluride and Volkswagen Atlas, Mazda outdistances “just about everything else in its class with its sharp handling and quick acceleration,” according to Edmunds.

6. Subaru Crosstrek – Starting MSRP: $25,195

Yep, for just over $25K, the Crosstrek leads Subaru’s lineup in sales. Falling somewhere in between a wagon and an SUV (adventure wagon?), the Crosstrek gives the comfortable, responsive drive that Subaru drivers love, plus a standard EyeSight driver assistance system and automatic emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection.

7. Toyota Prius – Starting MSRP: $27,950

Eco-minded consumers were early adopter to the Prius and its still regarded as one of the best and most reliable cars on the market. Great fuel economy and their low ownership costs matter, and Priuses are durable, helping owners maximize their fuel savings for years.

8. Volkswagen ID.7 – Starting MSRP: Around $50,000

The 7 is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024 for around $50,000, but the buzz has already arrived. The mid-size electric family four-door is similar in size to the now-discontinued Passat, with a driving range of about 300 miles per charge.

9. Volvo EX30 – Starting MSRP: $34,950

Again, expected to arrive in mid-2024, the fully electric small SUV EX30 will come in single- and dual-motor versions (pumping 268 hp rear-wheel-drive and 422 hp all-wheel-drive power, respectively). Car and Driver recommends looking at the mid-range Plus trim, which gives excellent range and “adds desirable features to the EX30’s spec sheet, including a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels and a Harman/Kardon stereo system.”

