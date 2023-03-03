Categories

You Have 10 Days To Catch Oscar-Nominated Films Like ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Elvis’ in Theaters for Just $6

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Regal Cinemas with Brinks truck making pickup stock photo
NoDerog / iStock.com

If you still need to catch up with all the Oscar-nominated films this year before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, there is great news for you: You can still see them in theaters — and at a discounted price.

Regal Cinemas is bringing back all 10 best picture nominated movies during its Best Picture Film Festival from March 3-12, which enables you to watch a movie for $6.

In addition, Regal Crown Club members can get tickets for $5, as well as a $7 small popcorn and drink combo, according to the Regal Cinemas website.

Here is the rotating schedule for all the nominated movies:

March 3

  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Tár”

March 4

  • “Women Talking”
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
March 5

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Elvis”

March 6

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Tár”
  • “Women Talking”

March 7

  • “Elvis”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”

March 8

  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

March 9

  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Women Talking”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”

March 10

  • “Tár”
  • “Elvis”
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”

March 11

  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

March 12

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”

