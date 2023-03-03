You Have 10 Days To Catch Oscar-Nominated Films Like ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Elvis’ in Theaters for Just $6

If you still need to catch up with all the Oscar-nominated films this year before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, there is great news for you: You can still see them in theaters — and at a discounted price.

Regal Cinemas is bringing back all 10 best picture nominated movies during its Best Picture Film Festival from March 3-12, which enables you to watch a movie for $6.

In addition, Regal Crown Club members can get tickets for $5, as well as a $7 small popcorn and drink combo, according to the Regal Cinemas website.

Here is the rotating schedule for all the nominated movies:

March 3

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

March 4

“Women Talking”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

March 5

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Fabelmans”

“Elvis”

March 6

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Tár”

“Women Talking”

March 7

“Elvis”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

March 8

“The Fabelmans”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

March 9

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

March 10

“Tár”

“Elvis”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

March 11

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Triangle of Sadness”

March 12

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

