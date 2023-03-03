You Have 10 Days To Catch Oscar-Nominated Films Like ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Elvis’ in Theaters for Just $6
If you still need to catch up with all the Oscar-nominated films this year before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, there is great news for you: You can still see them in theaters — and at a discounted price.
See: You’ll Soon Pay Less at AMC Theaters Depending on Seat — Will the Move Be Well-Received?
Explore: 9 Best Free Movie Watching Websites and Streaming Services
Regal Cinemas is bringing back all 10 best picture nominated movies during its Best Picture Film Festival from March 3-12, which enables you to watch a movie for $6.
In addition, Regal Crown Club members can get tickets for $5, as well as a $7 small popcorn and drink combo, according to the Regal Cinemas website.
Here is the rotating schedule for all the nominated movies:
March 3
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tár”
March 4
- “Women Talking”
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
March 5
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Elvis”
March 6
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Tár”
- “Women Talking”
March 7
- “Elvis”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
March 8
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
March 9
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
March 10
- “Tár”
- “Elvis”
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
March 11
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
March 12
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
More From GOBankingRates