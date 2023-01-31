Advertiser Disclosure
More Stream for Your Green: Paramount+ Adds Showtime To Sweeten Package Deal

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Photo illustration in Ukraine - June 29, 2021
Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

On Jan. 30, Paramount Global said it plans to integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms. The Showtime streaming service will no longer be available later in 2023, reported CNBC, and will instead be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

Streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ have forced many other media companies to prioritize streaming services. According to Reuters, Paramount Global has relied on Showtime to complement the Paramount+ brand with popular shows like “Billions,” “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter.”

In a letter to staff on Monday, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global president of entertainment and youth brands, said the company will divert away from areas that account for less than 10% of views and instead focus on shows that have franchise potential, Reuters noted. 

A Paramount spokesperson said pricing for the combined streaming platform will be announced in the coming weeks, as reported by CNBC. Paramount+ prices start at $4.99 a month while Showtime’s streaming service is $10.99 a month. A bundled offering of the two starts at $11.99 a month.

“With Showtime’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service […] Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a staff memo on Monday, according to CNN.

In November, Paramount said that Paramount+ had 46 million customers, CNBC reported. The company will report its fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 16.

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.
