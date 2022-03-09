Advertiser Disclosure
Does Burger King Take SNAP EBT Cards?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Restaurants typically do not accept EBT payments, but Burger King is one exception. According to QuerySprout, Burger King does accept SNAP EBT cards at participating restaurants; however, this may depend on the restaurant and the state.

If you’re eligible for the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) in a state that participates in the program, you may be able to purchase food from Burger King. The RMP allows certain SNAP beneficiaries to buy prepared foods at restaurants using their SNAP benefits. Eligible individuals are typically those who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves or who do not have permanent housing to prepare or store food.

The RMP operates in Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia. But out of these six states, QuerySprout noted that Burger King only accepts EBT cards in Arizona and California. 

Locations are also very limited. And, only certain counties in these states accept EBT payments at Burger King restaurants. EBT card payments are also only accepted in-store or drive-thru, says QuerySprout. You won’t be able to order Burger King online through DoorDash or Uber Eats using your EBT card as payment. 

To make a purchase at Burger King via the RMP in Arizona, you must be over 60, disabled or homeless. In California, only people eligible for CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, can use EBT cards at participating Burger King restaurants. 

Call your local Burger King to ask if they accept SNAP EBT card payments before attempting to make a purchase. 

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

