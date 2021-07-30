Costco Cannot Keep This Frozen Chicken in Stock

shaunl / Getty Images

The past 12 months have seen Americans facing shortages on everything from toilet paper to hot dogs. The latest victim — resulting from supply-chain struggles converging with viral marketing that sent demand soaring — is Costco’s Just Bare chicken nuggets. The warehouse club can’t seem to keep the frozen chicken in stock. Just Bare is a copycat of Chick-fil-A’s popular recipe, according to food blog Eat This, Not That!

See: 8 Bulk Food Items You Need to Be Buying at Costco This Summer

Find: How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

The nuggets were a hot item back in January, when TikTok users compared them with Chick-fil-A’s version and declared there was no difference. Now, with kids home from school for the summer and families looking for quick and easy meals, Just Bare nugget sales seem to be soaring again.

TikTok user @mamainthekitchen put the Just Bare nuggets in the air fryer for 10 minutes and then did a taste test. She told viewers, “These taste exactly like Chick-fil-a nuggets,” garnering 12.2 thousand likes and 2,487 shares for her short video.

Make Your Money Work for You

See: 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

Find: How Giving Up Your Costco or Sam’s Club Membership Could Actually Save You Money

If you keep missing these nuggets at your local Costco, don’t despair. The warehouse club, which has 558 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, typically gets three to six inventory shipments daily, according to QuerySprout.com, and workers restock beginning at 4 a.m. to have the shelves full for opening. But bestselling items tend to vanish quickly, and if you live in an area with a smaller volume store, shipments may only arrive on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, QuerySprout says.

For the best chance of getting your chicken fix, shop early on any day except Monday, when seniors and parents shopping for the week fill the store to snag the sales. Also consider checking the inventory online before you head to the store.

More From GOBankingRates