Does Denny’s Accept SNAP Benefits Using EBT/Food Stamps?

Denny’s does accept SNAP payments via Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), but only at select locations and with additional restrictions. To use your EBT at Denny’s, you must reside in California, be eligible for the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) and visit an RMP-authorized Denny’s location, according to First Quarter Finance.

The RMP is a state option that allows some SNAP recipients to buy prepared meals at participating restaurants using their SNAP benefits. To be eligible for the RMP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the SNAP recipient must be in a state that has the RMP and all members of the household must be either:

60 years of age or older

Disabled

Homeless

A spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP

Outside of the RMP, prepared meals cannot typically be purchased at restaurants using an EBT card.

First Quarter Financial also noted that California only offers EBT restaurant meals in select counties: Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

RMP partnerships change regularly, so it’s important to check with your county’s dedicated EBT/RMP website, or you can contact your local Denny’s or benefits administration office.

Before using an EBT at a diner-style restaurant chain, make sure to notify your server that you will be using CalFresh benefits. Once you receive the bill, use your EBT card the same as you would a credit or debit card. Your benefits may cover the full meal as long as you have a sufficient amount on your EBT. If you don’t have enough on your EBT, you may be able to use cash, credit or debit, according to First Quarter Financial.

