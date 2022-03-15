Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin’ good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at participating KFC restaurants.

KFC accepts EBT cards for meal purchases in states that participate in the Restaurant Meals Program, according to QuerySprout, a consumer advocacy site. Not all states accept EBT for restaurant meals, so you’ll need to check your own state or search eligible SNAP retailers in your area.

Here are some of the foods eligible for EBT cardholders at participating KFC restaurants, according to QuerySprout:

  • Chicken
  • Tender roast slide
  • Mashed potatoes and gravy
  • Biscuits
  • Hot wings
  • Potato wedges

Under the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, elderly, homeless and disabled SNAP recipients can purchase food at SNAP-authorized restaurants using their SNAP EBT cards. Participating restaurants must offer meals at discount prices. The idea is to help SNAP recipients who may not be able to cook food at home get prepared foods at restaurants. In some cases, the program also lets recipients buy food in the deli sections of participating grocery stores.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, six states have opted into the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program. It is widely available in Arizona and California, while four other states — Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia — offer the program in select cities or counties.

In addition, New York passed a law that lets state social services agencies apply to the federal program. Illinois also elected to participate in the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program starting late summer of 2021.

In addition to KFC, McDonald’s and Subway are among the restaurants that participate in the program in select states.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

