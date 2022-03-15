Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin’ good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at participating KFC restaurants.

KFC accepts EBT cards for meal purchases in states that participate in the Restaurant Meals Program, according to QuerySprout, a consumer advocacy site. Not all states accept EBT for restaurant meals, so you’ll need to check your own state or search eligible SNAP retailers in your area.

Here are some of the foods eligible for EBT cardholders at participating KFC restaurants, according to QuerySprout:

Chicken

Tender roast slide

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Biscuits

Hot wings

Potato wedges

Under the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program, elderly, homeless and disabled SNAP recipients can purchase food at SNAP-authorized restaurants using their SNAP EBT cards. Participating restaurants must offer meals at discount prices. The idea is to help SNAP recipients who may not be able to cook food at home get prepared foods at restaurants. In some cases, the program also lets recipients buy food in the deli sections of participating grocery stores.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, six states have opted into the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program. It is widely available in Arizona and California, while four other states — Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia — offer the program in select cities or counties.

In addition, New York passed a law that lets state social services agencies apply to the federal program. Illinois also elected to participate in the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program starting late summer of 2021.

In addition to KFC, McDonald’s and Subway are among the restaurants that participate in the program in select states.

