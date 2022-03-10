Does Publix Accept EBT Food Stamps and WIC?

Publix is a major grocery store chain that operates throughout the southeastern U.S. and participates in the WIC program as well as the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. Publix accepts EBT card payments at all locations through self-checkout or the regular checkout lane. According to Grocery Dive, the grocer also accepts EBT for online orders through Instacart.

Here are some of the most frequently purchased (and eligible) items involving EBT cards at Publix, per TipWho:

Baby formula.

Baby foods.

Bread and bakery items.

All types of cereals.

Coffee.

Dairy products of all kinds, including milk, yogurt, and cheese.

Energy drinks that have nutritional labels.

Frozen dinners.

Fruits.

Vegetables.

Meats.

Seafood.

Poultry.

Protein bars, as long as there is a nutritional label.

You can use your EBT card the same as you would a debit or credit card when making an in-store purchase. If you are making an online purchase with your EBT card, you have the option for grocery delivery and pickup.

To check out online with Publix using your EBT card, TipWho says to open your cart or tap the green Checkout button. Then, enter your credit or debit card information, and enter your delivery address or pickup time. Next, add your EBT card information and click Edit to select how much to pay from your EBT card. Confirm the payment method and click Place Order. Afterward, you will need to enter your EBT card PIN to verify the order.

Additionally, there’s no extra fee if you’re picking up your Publix order. If you have other items in your order that are not EBT-eligible, you will need to use another form of payment.

