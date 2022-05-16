Does Rally’s Take SNAP EBT Cards?

Rally’s does accept SNAP EBT cards as payment; however, not every EBT cardholder can use their card to pay for meals at restaurants.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Those who qualify have benefits deposited monthly into their SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. Most major grocery store chains and retailers accept EBT cards for the purchase of SNAP-eligible items. Eligible items are typically food items that can be prepared at home, excluding food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

You must qualify for your state’s Restaurant Meals Program to purchase prepared meals in a restaurant with your EBT card. The RMP allows certain SNAP beneficiaries who might be unable to prepare food at home to buy prepared meals at participating restaurants using their SNAP EBT cards. Categories of people who may qualify for RMP include the homeless, elderly and disabled.

Currently, only seven states participate in the RMP, and within those states, not every county or even restaurant chain or location accepts EBT cards for restaurant meals. According to Food Stamps Now, Rally’s accepts SNAP EBT cards as part of RMP in only certain counties in California and the entire state of Arizona.

To find out if your local Rally’s accepts SNAP EBT, your state may have a list of participating restaurants in the RMP. You can also call individual locations to ask if they accept EBT cards.

To purchase a meal at a participating Rally’s, you can order a hot meal at checkout and swipe your EBT card at the card reader. Follow the instructions and enter your four-digit PIN to complete the transaction. Food Stamps Now noted that your receipt should tell you the remaining balance in your SNAP account.

