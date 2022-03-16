Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Does Trader Joe’s Accept EBT Food Stamps?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of disadvantaged families stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

If you live on a tight food budget and are a devotee of Trader Joe’s — and, man, are there are a lot of them around — here’s some good news: Financially strapped Americans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can use their electronic benefits transfer card to purchase food at the popular grocery chain.

See: What is SNAP & Is it The Same as Food Stamps?
Find: 20 Ways To Spend Less at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s accepts six different types of payments — including EBT cards, the company said on its website. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed for families who need financial assistance buying food. Instead of using food stamps, they now use reloadable EBT debit cards to make purchases.

EBT cards are accepted in most grocery stores and at many other retailers that sell groceries, including Walmart and Target. Amazon also accepts EBT cards for eligible food purchases.

SNAP benefits are administered at the state level and rules vary by state, so be sure to check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works and when your EBT card is reloaded.

As of March 2022, Trader Joe’s has locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The only states where it doesn’t have stores are Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Make Your Money Work for You

Explore: SNAP Benefits – Are There Home Delivery Services That Accept EBT Cards?

According to the USDA, you can buy any food for the household with your EBT card, including the following:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

Items you can’t buy with the EBT card include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

Another thing to keep an eye on is whether your EBT card has an expiration date. According to the USDA, states have the option of implementing expiration dates for EBT cards. To find out if your SNAP EBT card has an expiration date, call your state’s EBT customer service number, which should be on the back of your card or on your state program’s website.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.