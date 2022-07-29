Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

What Fast Food Can You Buy With EBT in Texas?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Bangkok, Thailand- April, 03, 2021 : Female staff at McDonald's deliver food to customers through the door of the car at the pick up point in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bubbers13 / Getty Images

Fast food restaurants in Texas currently do not accept EBT cards as payment for meals. To receive EBT-eligible meals at restaurants, your state must participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). There are only seven states in the program, and Texas isn’t one of them.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read More: 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

RMP is a state option that allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to be able to buy prepared meals at restaurants with their SNAP EBT cards. To be eligible for RMP, you must live in a state operating the program, be age 60 or older, disabled, homeless or the spouse of a SNAP client who is eligible for the RMP.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

While you can use your Lone Star Card nationwide, stores that accept EBT payments in Texas include gas stations, dollar stores, neighborhood pharmacies, big box stores, grocery stores and warehouse clubs, according to HoustonCaseManagers.com.

You can also use the USDA’s SNAP Retailer Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers. Enter your location and select a retailer or map point to get store information and directions.

Make Your Money Work for You

Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Read More: 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

To bring the RMP to Texas, HoustonCaseManagers.com says to call your state’s elected official to ask about the program. Visit the How To Contact Your Elected Officials webpage on USA.gov to learn more about getting in contact with federal, state or local elected officials. Another option is to write a letter to an elected official explaining that you would like your state to accept EBT payments at fast food restaurants.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.