Fast Food Isn’t Even Affordable Anymore — 6 Ways To Slim Down the Costs

Wojciech Kozielczyk / iStock.com

You’re running the kids between school and sporting events with no time to cook. Or you work two jobs and come home exhausted every night. Maybe you’re a broke college student studying for mid-terms. In any of these situations, your first instinct might be rolling up to the drive-thru or dialing Uber Eats to get hot, satisfying fast food in your hands in minutes without breaking the bank.

But it turns out that fast food — the classic, convenient comfort food of the stressed out, working poor and middle class — isn’t that affordable anymore.

Fast food prices have risen 6.2% between October 2022 and October 2023, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. The nation’s largest fast food franchise, McDonald’s, raised prices 10% in 2023 and 10% last year, as well.

6 Ways To Save Money on Fast Food

Fortunately, technology and some strategic shopping can make it easier to take advantage of deals at fast food chains, potentially bringing prices more in line with your budget. Here are a few ways to save money on fast food.

1. Order in the App

Most restaurants today have a mobile app that makes ordering quick and easy. These apps may also offer rewards points and deals for free food. The team at Hip2Save.com said McDonald’s has the hands-down best app in the fast food world.

“There’s almost always an offer for a free or $1 large fry with any purchase and not only do you save money but you earn points for rewards,” wrote Chelsea, part of the Hip2Save team.

Make Your Money Work for You

For every dollar you spend at McDonald’s, you earn 100 free points. As an example, a free Happy Meal costs 6,000 points, which you can earn after spending just $60. You will also frequently find offers for free fries or “Buy One Get One” deals on sandwiches.

2. Treat Yourself on Your Birthday

Restaurant rewards programs typically offer many benefits — including free food on your birthday. SpoonUniveristy.com recently shared a list of 123 chain restaurants that offer birthday specials, including many fast food chains.

Arby’s, Checkers, Auntie Anne’s, Bojangles, Boston Market, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Fuddruckers, Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy Johns and Pizza Hut are among the nationally known brands delivering birthday perks to reward members.

3. Read Your Receipt

You should always check your receipt — and your order — before you leave a fast food joint to make sure you received what you paid for and were charged correctly. But don’t toss that receipt after you make sure everything checks out.

Many fast food restaurants offer discounts, BOGO deals or even free food when you complete a quick survey online or by calling the number on the receipt. You’ll need your receipt number and the time and date of your visit.

4. Skip the Soft Drinks

You might think you’re getting a deal by ordering an all-in-one meal with a main course, side and drink. But, in most cases, you can save money ordering a la carte and skipping the soft drinks.

Make Your Money Work for You

If you’re dining in, ask for a cup of water to drink, which is free. Otherwise, you can take your meal home and drink whatever you have on hand to save money.

5. Pick It Up

Save on delivery fees by picking up your meal, especially if the restaurant is on your way home and you aren’t making a separate trip.

If you’re determined to order delivery, check the various apps for deals. For instance, first-time customers with DoorDash get their delivery fee waived. When you enter your zip code at DoorDash.com/promos, you’ll find codes for additional discounts at select restaurants.

UberEats, similarly, shows personalized promotions when you log into the app.

GrubHub gives you 20 rewards points for each dollar you spend, which you can cash in for discounts. Accrue 9,000 points for $5 off, according to Coupons.com. If you earn 33,000 points, you can get $20 off your next order, which can basically cover a full meal or two at most fast food places.

6. Pay with Gift Cards

When you pay for a fast food meal with a gift card, it often feels like the meal is free — even if you bought that gift card yourself. That’s because you already paid for the meal; no money is leaving your pocket when you get your food.

Beyond those psychological math tricks, though, you can actually save money on fast food when you pay with gift cards — as long as you purchase those gift cards at a discount.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can cash in credit card rewards points for restaurant gift cards or buy them in bulk at Costco. For instance, four $25 Domino’s or Papa John’s e-gift cards cost just $80 at Costco.com. That’s like getting 20% off your pizza.

Final Note

Fast food isn’t as cheap as it used to be, but you can make it more affordable by leveraging gift card deals and rewards programs.

Given that fast food isn’t the most nutritious option anyway, it’s probably better if you reserve these meals as a “once in a while” treat. Cooking at home is still the less costly — and often, healthier — choice. After all, depending on where you shop, you can pay less for a steak dinner cooked at home than you would for a McDonald’s Happy Meal.

More From GOBankingRates