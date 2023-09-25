Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: 19 Biggest Retailers Accepting SNAP Payments in October 2023

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Female customer shopping with smartphone checklist, taking products from shelf at the shop.
PixelsEffect / Getty Images

You can’t use food stamps everywhere, but some of the biggest retailers across the U.S. accept SNAP EBT card payments in stores and for online orders.

More retailers are being added to the list every year. Even delivery services are getting into the mix — Uber Eats recently announced that SNAP recipients can pay for groceries using the Uber Eats app beginning in 2024, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Instacart also announced in August that it’s the first online grocery marketplace to accept SNAP payments in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

According to the National Council on Aging, more than 80% of SNAP benefits are used at larger retailers. Here’s where you can use your SNAP benefits in October 2023.

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Accepting SNAP

Around 248,000 retailers are participating in SNAP nationwide, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Most stores that sell grocery items accept SNAP at the register, including supermarkets, farmers markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, specialty stores and more.

Here are some of the biggest names accepting SNAP in stores.

  • 7-Eleven.
  • Albertsons.
  • Aldi.
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club.
  • Costco.
  • CVS.
  • Dollar General.
  • Family Dollar.
  • H-E-B.
  • Kroger.
  • Meijer.
  • Publix.
  • Safeway.
  • Sam’s Club.
  • Target.
  • Walgreens.
  • Walmart.
  • Whole Foods.
Make Your Money Work for You

For a more comprehensive list, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Doing so will allow you to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers by entering a street address, city, state or zip code.

Stores Accepting SNAP Payments Online

All 50 states and the District of Columbia participate in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot, a program that allows SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online for pickup or home delivery. Not every retailer allows shoppers to use their EBT cards online, but you can check with the USDA to see what stores accept online SNAP payments in your state. Also, keep in mind that you’ll need another form of payment to pay for items not eligible for SNAP, delivery fees and other associated charges. The following stores and services accept SNAP payments online.

  • Amazon.
  • Costco.
  • Instacart.
  • Kroger.
  • Meijer.
  • Publix.
  • Safeway.
  • Sam’s Club.
  • Target.
  • Uber Eats.
  • Walmart.
  • Whole Foods.

Restaurants Accepting SNAP

Some states allow SNAP recipients to use their EBT card at certain restaurants through the Restaurant Meals Program. Currently, only Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia operate RMP, and not every restaurant accepts SNAP.

Even if you qualify for the program and your state participates, call ahead and ask the restaurant whether they’ll accept your EBT card. Here’s a list of restaurants that accept SNAP — however, this varies by location.

  • Arby’s.
  • Burger King.
  • Carl’s Jr.
  • Dairy Queen.
  • Jack in the Box.
  • KFC.
  • Little Caesar’s Pizza.
  • McDonald’s.
  • Panda Express.
  • Papa John’s.
  • Popeye’s.
  • Starbucks.
  • Subway.
  • Taco Bell.
  • Wendy’s.
Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Don’t Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

Saving Money

5 Costco Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Steps To Creating a Budget That Sticks

Saving Money

5 Steps To Creating a Budget That Sticks

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Private College Costs in Every State

Saving Money

How Much Private College Costs in Every State

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

Shopping

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 States With the Highest Grocery Bills May Shock You — How Does Yours Stack Up?

Saving Money

The 10 States With the Highest Grocery Bills May Shock You -- How Does Yours Stack Up?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Saving Money

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Places To Find the Latest and Best Deals at Costco

Shopping

6 Places To Find the Latest and Best Deals at Costco

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!