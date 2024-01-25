Food Stamps: 11 Documents You Need To Apply for SNAP Benefits

jetcityimage / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly called food stamps, provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income households to buy groceries. To qualify for SNAP and receive benefits, your household must provide the correct documents to show that you meet certain requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for SNAP and splits the cost of administering the program with each state and territory. According to the USDA, you must apply for SNAP in the state where you live and meet your state’s income limits. States can also take resources into account, like cash or the money you have in your bank account.

Depending on your state’s process, there are several ways to apply for SNAP benefits. For instance, many states have online portals that allow you to fill out the online application and submit it to your local agency with supporting documents. You can also apply for benefits over the phone, in person at a nearby SNAP office or send an application through the mail. If you didn’t include documentation with your application, your state agency will reach out and notify you of what you need to provide.

Requirements vary by state, Benefits.com reported, and you will need to contact your SNAP office to find out what kinds of documentation are accepted. Here is a list of proof you must show and examples of types of documents you may be able to provide.

Proof of identity: Driver’s license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military ID, school ID, birth certification, adoption records or naturalization certificate.

Driver’s license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military ID, school ID, birth certification, adoption records or naturalization certificate. Proof of citizenship or immigration status: Social Security card, birth certificate, naturalization certificate, green card, employment authorization card, military records or U.S. passport.

Social Security card, birth certificate, naturalization certificate, green card, employment authorization card, military records or U.S. passport. Proof of residency: Rental lease, mortgage records, voter registration card or letter from your landlord that lists your name and current address.

Rental lease, mortgage records, voter registration card or letter from your landlord that lists your name and current address. Proof of earned income: Paycheck stubs, tax records, bank statements or a letter from your employer stating your income.

Paycheck stubs, tax records, bank statements or a letter from your employer stating your income. Proof of unearned income: Benefits award letters from your state or the Social Security Administration, child support award letters, pension payments, statements showing payment of dividends and other sources of income.

Benefits award letters from your state or the Social Security Administration, child support award letters, pension payments, statements showing payment of dividends and other sources of income. Proof of resources: Bank statements of all checking and savings accounts, stock or bond certificates, vacation or recreational properties not used for everyday living or transportation or to earn an income.

Bank statements of all checking and savings accounts, stock or bond certificates, vacation or recreational properties not used for everyday living or transportation or to earn an income. Proof of any disabilities: Medical records, documentation of diagnosis or letter from a household physician explaining the disability.

Medical records, documentation of diagnosis or letter from a household physician explaining the disability. Proof of school attendance: Enrollment records and/or proof that you meet a student exemption for SNAP.

Enrollment records and/or proof that you meet a student exemption for SNAP. Proof of household expenses: Mortgage statements, rental receipts, proof of homeowners insurance, property tax records, utility bills and phone bills.

Mortgage statements, rental receipts, proof of homeowners insurance, property tax records, utility bills and phone bills. Proof of medical expenses: Copies of medical, dental or mental health care bills or statements.

Copies of medical, dental or mental health care bills or statements. Proof of childcare expenses: Child support or dependent child care documents and receipts for dependent childcare costs.

